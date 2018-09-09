Farmhands On Bikes Bridges Gap Between Rural And Urban

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

A number of inner-city Winnipeg youth joined local residents for a whirlwind bike tour of farms in the Pembina Valley.

The initiative, Farmhands on Bikes, was created by local youth who desired to experience Southern Manitoba up close and personal, as well as bridge the urban-rural divide to build a more interconnected community. The bikers also got their hands dirty helping out local producers during the harvest season.

Organizer Leanna Wiebe explains the idea came while on a bike tour through the country near Miami and Roseisle. "It was a great trip but we wished we'd planned ahead to connect with some farmers along the way and get to know the people living in the landscape we were biking through."

Soon the idea formed of biking through the Pembina Valley and stopping to help farmers along the way. Through partnerships like Fort Whyte Farms in Winnipeg, seven urban youth were also invited to take part.

farmhands4August 18 and 19 the Farmhands on Bikes spent the weekend visiting farmers. The group also fundraised nearly $1,000 for the trip.

"In Manitoba and elsewhere, the urban-rural divide refers to a lack of connection between urban and rural communities," Wiebe explains. "Building connections between urban and rural communities is beneficial because it creates greater awareness of the land and food systems we all share."

One of her favorite memories from the trip was sharing many firsts with the urban youth, "for most, it was their first bike tour and camping trip. For me, it was the first time biking with such a large group and connecting with farmers along the way. I learned so much. I also really enjoyed sitting around the fire we made each night, eating s'mores under the stars and sharing stories with group members and our farm hosts."

She says their farm hosts were excited to share their rural life with others and appreciation for the land. "It was amazing to see the variety of skills needed to run a farm and how the farmers had such a close understanding of the land and seasons."

Together the Farmhands on Bikes organizers say they hope to plan another tour next summer.

farmhands1

farmhands2

More Local News

Farmhands On Bikes Bridges Gap Between Rural And Urban

A number of inner-city Winnipeg youth joined local residents for a whirlwind bike tour of farms in the Pembina Valley. The initiative, Farmhands on Bikes, was created by local youth who desired to…

Salem Home Dining Room Opens, Funding Beats Expectations

Salem Home officially opened its newest dining room expansion Thursday, cutting the ribbon on the $325,000 expansion. Fundraising began in November 2017 and the Salem Foundation is nearing 100…

Woman With MS Says Medical Marijuana Has Curbed Symptoms

"Cannabis has given me my life back,” says Joanne Gauthier-Wiebe, a La Broquerie resident who notes medical marijuana has done wonders in curbing the symptoms of her secondary progressive multiple…

Students Back In Class At Providence College

New students walking towards the Student Life Centre at Providence College Providence University College is welcoming approximately 300 students, both new and returning, through their doors this fall…

Artists Celebrated In the Pembina Valley

29 individual artists from the surrounding area, including three new artists from Carman, and five gallery exhibitions are featured this year at the Pembina Valley Studio Tour. The self-guided tour…

UPDATE: Winkler Man Charged In Meth Bust

A Winkler man is in custody after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle led to a search warrant. On September 7, at approximately 12:57 p.m., members of the Winkler Police Service were conducting…

Osterwick Youth Band Together To Improve Outdoor Rink

Instead of waiting for adults to fix the dilapidated warming shack at the local ice rink, teens in Osterwick took the initiative. "It was in very poor condition and a group of teenagers in the area…

Finished Mural Unveiled at Morris Bigway (VIDEO)

After two months of painting, a 2,200 hundred square foot mural in the town of Morris is finally complete. The community gathered at the local Bigway store Friday morning for an unveiling. Pat…

Government Campaign Gives Insight Into New Cannabis Laws

The provincial government has launched an information campaign on the new laws governing the use of cannabis in Manitoba. The campaign is being spearheaded by the Liquor, Gaming & Cannabis Authority…

MLA For Morden-Winkler Addresses Health Concerns

Members of the Morden and Winkler constituency had a chance to share their greetings and express their concerns to their MLA this afternoon. That is the goal of the MLA BBQ says MLA for…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login