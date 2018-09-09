Farmhands On Bikes Bridges Gap Between Rural And Urban

A number of inner-city Winnipeg youth joined local residents for a whirlwind bike tour of farms in the Pembina Valley.

The initiative, Farmhands on Bikes, was created by local youth who desired to experience Southern Manitoba up close and personal, as well as bridge the urban-rural divide to build a more interconnected community. The bikers also got their hands dirty helping out local producers during the harvest season.

Organizer Leanna Wiebe explains the idea came while on a bike tour through the country near Miami and Roseisle. "It was a great trip but we wished we'd planned ahead to connect with some farmers along the way and get to know the people living in the landscape we were biking through."

Soon the idea formed of biking through the Pembina Valley and stopping to help farmers along the way. Through partnerships like Fort Whyte Farms in Winnipeg, seven urban youth were also invited to take part.

August 18 and 19 the Farmhands on Bikes spent the weekend visiting farmers. The group also fundraised nearly $1,000 for the trip.

"In Manitoba and elsewhere, the urban-rural divide refers to a lack of connection between urban and rural communities," Wiebe explains. "Building connections between urban and rural communities is beneficial because it creates greater awareness of the land and food systems we all share."

One of her favorite memories from the trip was sharing many firsts with the urban youth, "for most, it was their first bike tour and camping trip. For me, it was the first time biking with such a large group and connecting with farmers along the way. I learned so much. I also really enjoyed sitting around the fire we made each night, eating s'mores under the stars and sharing stories with group members and our farm hosts."

She says their farm hosts were excited to share their rural life with others and appreciation for the land. "It was amazing to see the variety of skills needed to run a farm and how the farmers had such a close understanding of the land and seasons."

Together the Farmhands on Bikes organizers say they hope to plan another tour next summer.