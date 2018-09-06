Father-Son Team Raising Money For STARS In Memory Of Brad Wall

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

James Wall and his son Cody are travelling to a remote island in Manitoba today to raise money for STARS Air Ambulance. The STARS Rescue on the Island event raises money to keep the emergency response helicopter in the air.

The cause hits especially close to home for the Winkler residents; STARS carried Cody's brother Brad to the hospital after a tragic crash in March 2017. While his brother would succumb to his injuries in hospital, the Walls say raising money for the service is important, "I want STARS to be there for the next person that needs them," James says. "It's a valuable service that we need especially out here in the Pembina Valley."

On average, STARS representatives say it's approximately 25 minutes from the Pembina Valley to hospital in Winnipeg by helicopter.

"STARS gave Brad a chance and we had four days with him before he passed away," James explains. "Without STARS, I don’t believe Brad would have made it through the first night. I want everyone in rural Manitoba to have access to STARS so that everyone has the chance of the best possible care when they need it."

The Wall family toured the STARS facility and saw first-hand the equipment they use. "It's like a hospital at your side," James says, noting STARS also comes with some of the best EMTs in the Province.

James and Cody will compete in challenges on the island today while raising donations from the community to "rescue" them from the island. So far, the father-son team has raised approximately $20,000.

Together with the other four participants, the event has raised a total of $114,000, close to half their combined goal.

stars islandParticipants are tasked with a number of survival challenges during the day

stars interiorSTARS also opened a helipad on the roof of the Health Sciences Centre's Diagnostic Centre of Excellence in 2016, making access to care even quicker.

