Cause Of Combine Blaze Remains Unknown (GALLERY)

**Updated Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.**

The cause of a combine fire Monday in the Greenridge area remains unknown. Todd Nichols, deputy fire chief for the Dominion City Fire Department, said, however, it is suspected the source of the blaze was electrical in nature.

Firefighters from Emerson and Dominion City were called out to the incident shortly after 4:30 p.m. during harvest operations.

Nichols explained the combine was fully involved in flames when crews arrived, but efforts by the landowners managed to keep field burning to a minimum.

The combine sustained extensive damage and Nichols expects it will be a write-off.

----------------------------------------------------------------

Harvest activity was interrupted for one farm family when a combine caught on fire yesterday afternoon.

Fire crews from Emerson and Dominion City were called out to the blaze in the Green Ridge area at around 4:40 p.m.

The flames caused extensive damage to the machine.

No other details are available at this time.

Photo courtesy Sonja Mueller