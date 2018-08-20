Fire Destroys Crystal City Elevator And Business (GALLERY)

Morden Corn And Apple!

Fire has destroyed two buildings in Crystal City, including one the community's grain elevators. Flames were seen shooting high above the wooden Paterson Grain facility located on South Railway Avenue early Monday evening.

STARS Air Ambulance was called out to the scene. A man in his 30's suffering from burns was transported to hospital in Winnipeg. He's in stable condition.

R.M. of Louise EMO Coordinator Cheryl McKitrick says, “There was something that sounded like an explosion and the top of the elevator looked like it was blown off.”

She says it is too early to say what caused the fire or the extent of damage in that part of town.

Reeve Ken Buchanan calls it a huge loss for the community. “The fire destroyed the Paterson elevator and another hardware business called Cudmore Bros." Officials couldn’t say if there were any injuries as firefighters remained on the scene working to contain the blaze.

Manitoba Hydro reported an outage to approximately 282 customers as of 6:25 p.m. to areas primarily southwest of Crystal City, including the Clearwater area, but it's unconfirmed if the disruption was directly related to the blaze.

The below pictures were submitted by Bill Tiessen, Jeremy Wall, Jonathan Wieler and Alex Tiessen.

 

