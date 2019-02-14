2018 First Year Of Planned Twin Births At BTHC

For the first time ever, planned twin births took place at Boundary Trails Health Centre between Morden and Winkler.

Last year, BTHC saw 970 births, and six sets of twins. Director of Health Services Kyle Macnair explains they undertook what are considered lower-risk twin births. "We're very excited about that change in practice."

He says the change came after seeing a growing community need and a new Obstetrician/Gynecologists willing to support the practice.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,230 surgeries were held at BTHC last year, and 22,466 visits were recorded at the ER.

Macnair is the new Director of Health Services and comes into the job after nine years as Pharmacy Director for Southern Health RHA. He notes the number of OR spots are fixed, and so numbers don't fluctuate by much. That could change in the future if the BTHC Board's expansion plans are approved by the Province.

Currently, the board is responding to questions and requests for more information on their expansion proposal. Plans include building a service centre and moving office space out of the hospital to free up room for medical services.

"They're asking some very insightful questions about what our plans are for the future, and how our plans fit into the Province's overall strategy," Macnair says.

While the Province's health transformation initiative has brought change and some uncertainty, Macnair says it's important to reevaluate how to deliver rural healthcare, "reducing our reliance on Winnipeg for various services."

Another new service is the acute stroke program, a treatment that can be administered locally with the help of a neurologist through an online video conference rather than urgently transferring the patient to Winnipeg. The program began last month.

