It appears that a multi-vehicle collision has occured at the intersection of two busy highways in the region.

Witnesses report the incident happened late Friday morning in the southbound land of PTH 75 at the junction of Highway 201.

Pembina Valley Online has submitted a request to RCMP for more information and will release those details when they become available.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of higways 75 and 201 late Friday morning. No further details are known at this time. Submitted photos.