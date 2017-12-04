'From Everywhere to Bethlehem': Winkler's Live Nativity Scene

Over the weekend people gathered at the Winkler park to experience a live nativity scene. Organizer Cindy Toews said two churches were involved this year.



"From Everywhere to Bethlehem is a production that's presented in the local Winkler park by the Winkler EMM Church, and this year will be joined by the Bethel Church as well," said Toews.



Toews explained that she wants people to remember the true meaning of Christmas.



"Christmas is a season filled with wonder, amazement and faith. With the business we often forget to take time to reflect why we really celebrate Christmas," she said.



"We want to share the good news with everyone, and the wonder and amazement never grows old."



The Friday, Saturday and Sunday production took about half an hour for each group to experience.



The setting of the production takes place 2,000 years ago. Weary travellers are arriving for the census. Roman soldiers, shepherds and prophets can be seen down the road. Mary and Joseph talk about their story, and wisemen bring gifts to the stable.



Afterwards, visitors went to the tent to have cookies and hot chocolate.



Baked goods and crafts were also sold, with proceeds going to the MCC Christmas Giving.



Every year visitors are asked to bring a 'tin for the bin', which is a non-perishable food item.



Last year 2,800 people attended the nativity scene and 2,100 pounds of food was collected.



Towes explained it takes about 75-80 people each night to make the production a success, and musical entertainment at the end of the evening is put on by volunteers. Toews' son was one of the volunteers who played an hour-long piano session.



Toews said she was inspired to organize the event again this year because of the positive feedback she receives from the community each year.