Fundraiser In Late Doctor's Name Raises Funds For Cancer Care (VIDEO)

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Many this morning walked the path often travelled by the late Dr. Menzies.

Travelling from the Agassiz Medical Centre (AMC) to the Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) and back, staff from the clinic, friends and family of Menzies pushed a modified old Morden Hospital ER bed collecting donations in support of the cancer care unit at BTHC.

Daughters of Menzies Heather and Kate say their father would have enjoyed seeing the community and clinic coming together.

For Heather, the journey from AMC to BTHC was very nostalgic.

"Dad and I have done a lot of canoe trips and hiking trips and just the walking part, it just kind of reminded me of hiking with my dad, thinking of the path he came every day and all the walks we did together."

Dr. Menzies spent his career working with the cancer care unit, says nurse practitioner Brent Gouthro; the dedication Dr. Menzies gave to the centre inspired the group to create this fundraiser.

The bed had its first test drive during the Corn and Apple festival parade, carrying bedpans for donations raising almost $6,000.

This money goes a long way shares  Manager of the Cancer Care Department at BTHC Tina Bueckert.

"It was great to see this bed push; it was great to see that the funds are going to cancer care. There's always a need for it in cancer care, for both the patients and the staff."

Bueckert explains they're always looking for the little things to comfort the patients and their families while they're loved one is receiving chemotherapy, like coffee and treats. For the staff, this money can help provide equipment and supplies.

Creating a fundraiser in Menzies name is very fitting says Beuckert, "Dr. Bob has touched so many hearts and mine personally as well, I worked with Dr. Bob for so long. It's been a great thing, and it's been very touching. "

Rough estimates calculate today's bed push raised around $7,000.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/local/fundraiser-in-late-doctor-s-name-raises-funds-for-cancer-care-video#sigProId1346b27a0a

More Local News

Work Continues To Prepare For Twinning PTH 32 Through Winkler

While it still depends on the provincial government committing to four-laning PTH 32 through Winkler in 2019, progress continues in preparing for the project. Manitoba Infrastructure has an…

Carman's Mayor-elect Sets Focus For the Coming Term

Infrastructure is a top priority for Carman's mayor-elect. Brent Owen. Submitted photo. Brent Owen said infrastructure remains an important of running the town, and pointed to areas like water, sewer…

Winkler Council Hopeful Calls For Second Splash Park

Jerry Friesen believes everyone is called to serve in different capacities. It's the reason he's running for Winkler City Council this fall. "This is going to be outside my comfort zone," he says,…

Manitoba's Minimum Wage Goes Up

Manitobans earning minimum wage will get a raise today. The minimum wage is going up twenty cents today to $11.35 per hour. The adjustment is based on Manitoba's 2017 inflation rate of 1.6 per cent…

7th Annual Katie Cares Fashion Show Largest Yet (GALLERY)

513 tickets were sold within 12 hours for the 7th annual Katie Cares Fashion Show. This was the largest show yet, and Ruth Reimer says, although they over-planned, that's not a bad thing. "It went…

Chili Cook-Off Helps Send Family To Thailand

For anyone who would eat any kind of chili put in front of them, the Manitou Legion Hall was the place to be this weekend. Attendees could try anything from your typical beef and bean chili, to bacon…

New Providence Building Postponed

One year after a devastating fire at Bergen Hall, Providence University College expected to have a ground-breaking for a new building in its place. The ceremony, scheduled for September 18, never…

Clear The Windshield

As the weather cools, you've likely noticed your windshield gets foggy when you first start your vehicle -- especially if it's outside. It's something Manitoba Public Insurance reminds you to deal…

Fundraiser In Late Doctor's Name Raises Funds For Cancer Care (VIDEO)

Many this morning walked the path often travelled by the late Dr. Menzies. Travelling from the Agassiz Medical Centre (AMC) to the Boundary Trails Health Centre (BTHC) and back, staff from the…

Further Details On Enhanced Cell Coverage in Southeastern Manitoba

Bell-MTS has provided further details about its announcement earlier this week that cellular phone service is being improved in parts of southeastern Manitoba. The company announced it will enhance…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login