Paul Gilmore wants to be the next reeve for the R.M. of Montcalm, and while he says he has an interest in politics Gilmore doesn't consider himself a political person.  paul gilmore submittedGilmore feels he has the skills to serve as reeve for the R.M. of Montcalm. Submitted photo.

"I think it's something that would interest me. I'm of course interested in my little corner of the world here to be the best that it can be," he said. 

"I think the municipality is on a good road as it is," added Gilmore, pointing to the new splash pad and fire hall being built in St. Jean. He is also interested in exploring economic development opportunities for the area.

Gilmore is however, concerned about Provincial Road 246 through St. Jean and would like to see the province improve the condition of the main street. 

Born and raised in Letellier, Gilmore has been a resident of Saint Jean Baptiste for about 30 years. He worked in the financial industry for over 40 years, and has decades of experience serving on local and provincial boards of directors, and he feels this has provided him the skills to serve as head-of-council.

Gilmore's resume includes provincial government appointment to Board of Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba for the last 8 years, which includes 6 years as vice-chair and chair of the audit and finance committee. He's served on the Fédération des Caisse Populaire board for 15 years which included a decade as an executive member, as a delegate for Cooperator's Insurance for 15 years, and is a past board member on CDEM.

If elected, Gilmore said he'd commit to working as a team with the rest of council in order to create democratic governance with integrity and honesty.

Also running for the top job in the October 24th civic election is Debbie Fortier.

