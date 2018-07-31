Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Category: Local News

RCMP have now released numbers from the Gun Amnesty Program which was held in June in this province. Police are calling it a success, noting nearly 700 firearms and more than 22,000 rounds of ammunition were handed in. Police agencies also received notable items such as an explosives shell and a cannonball.

"We take the safety of our families and our communities very seriously," says Justice Minister Heather Stefanson. "By encouraging Manitobans to turn in these unwanted firearms and ammunition we did our part in ensuring that illegal or stolen guns never make it into the wrong hands." The Gun Amnesty Program ensured that charges would not be laid against someone turning in a weapon unless it was used to commit a crime or was stolen.

"Manitobans really joined the cause during our Gun Amnesty Program," says RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody, President of the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police. "This program was a great success. We exceeded our previous provincial amnesty totals. These are weapons that are now off the street and unable to be used in the offence of any crime or to hurt any citizen. We thank the public for realizing the importance of this initiative and participating wholeheartedly." Majority of the firearms and ammunition surrendered during the amnesty will be destroyed. A very small number will be retained for historical, educational or training purposes.

