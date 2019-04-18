Every four years after an election, Garden Valley School Division trustees take the time to review their mission and belief statements.

Board Chair Laurie Dyck says this is done to ensure they are still saying what's intended, with the direction the division is taking. Dyck says the board began conversations during their strategic planning sessions earlier this year.

In the end, she says the board decided it would condense its mission statement into language their students could better relate to.

The new mission statement is, "learning and discovering together, to be good neighbours, workers, and citizens."

Previously, it read, "the mission of Garden Valley School Division is to facilitate excellent education for children to become good neighbours, workers, and citizens."

Dyck says the board will give final reading to the new mission statement at its May 14th board meeting.