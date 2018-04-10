Hand-Held Ultrasounds Evolving Practice For Winkler Docs

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Over the last several years, a number of expectant moms visiting the C.W. Wiebe Medical Clinic in Winkler have had the opportunity of seeing their baby through hand-held ultrasounds.
    
The clinic first acquired its first hand-held ultrasound around three years ago, and because of its frequent use, a second one was purchased in the last half year.

Doctor Bryan Kroeker says the equipment is mainly used for frequent checks of babies.  He said it's used to check a baby's heartbeat early on where they have a hard time hearing it with the traditional Dop-tone.   Later in pregnancy, it's often used to check the positioning of a baby.  "This ultrasound machine can show them (expectant mothers) the heart rate, which is deeply reassuring for moms, especially early in their pregnancy."

Because the equipment allows physicians to see the heartbeat and check the position of a baby right at the clinic, Kroeker says, in his practice, he is finding the ultrasounds are also saving trips to the hospital.  "Not being able to hear the fetal heart rate, traditionally we would then send mom to the hospital to have a check and have them look at baby's heart rate, to see if they can detect it."  Kroeker says now with our hand-held ultrasounds, if they can see the heart rate, it's not only reassuring but if the mom has been feeling well, they don't necessarily have to send them to the hospital.

Doctor Kroeker explains the use of the hand-held ultrasound machines will definitely not take away the need for the typical 21-week ultrasound at the hospital.

Although the equipment is mainly used for frequent checks of babies, Kroeker says they are also finding the equipment helpful in other areas, including informal testing of a person's heartbeat, which can help determine if further tests need to be expedited.

The cost of hand-held ultrasounds differs depending on the models, however, most machines cost in the range of $5,000 to $10,000.  "We do a lot of fundraising through the clinic and we get a lot of support from the community," said Kroeker.  He added they also keep a pool of money in the clinic to help purchase various pieces of equipment.  "So we always have some support that if physicians are starting to realize that a piece of equipment could be of benefit for the clinic...we never seem to have a problem, if we realize it's going to improve patient care, to be able to fund these types of projects."

Kroeker added, "in this region, and at this clinic in particular...it's exceedingly responsive to input from physicians about something that we think changes practice."  

Kroeker started working at the C.W. Wiebe Clinic in the summer of 2017.  He said for a new graduate, and a new physician out in the area, it's extremely positive to have that kind of environment.  "I think that's why we've done a good job recruiting physicians to the area, because people have realized the clinic, and the region as a whole, takes into consideration what physicians do in their practice and want to do in their practice."

