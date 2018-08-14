Health Canada Warns Buyers Of Second-Hand Baby Products, Baby Walkers Ban

While buying second-hand items could save you money, Health Canada also warns your garage sale gems also come with a risk, especially when it comes to products made for children.

Product Safety Officer Rose Gueret cautions buyers when wading into street sales, free giveaway weekends, flea markets, second-hand stores, to make sure products meet current regulatory or safety requirements.

She recommends checking cribs and car seats for a label to verify the manufacturer, model number and date of manufacture. "Ask questions, every product has a history" she says, adding it's important to ask whether the item has been repaired.

Product Safety Officer Rose GueretShe especially cautions buyers when looking at bunk beds, cribs, cradles, bassinets and playpens, car seats, children's jewellery, children's sleepwear, and strollers.

"Products designed for kids are what people should be extra cautious about," she says, noting Canada is the only country in the world to ban baby walkers.

"We bring attention to that because people can purchase them in the U.S, and sometimes we see those products creep into our market place."

Buyers also need to stay on top of recalls and changes to regulations and banned products. In Canada, banned products include baby walkers, infant self-feeding devices, jequirity beans and products made with jequirity beans, lawn darts with elongated tips, polycarbonate baby bottles that contain BPA.

She notes if you have bought a banned or recalled product to destroy or dispose of the item safely.

More info can be found on Health Canada's website here.