In the latest update from the Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre, the Red River is expected to crest at Emerson between April 23rd and 25th at a level slightly less than 2011. The peak at Morris is expected between April 26th to 28th, and is currently forecast to be less than a foot below 2011 levels.

The new forecasted peaks were released Friday, along with updated expectations regarding the potential closure of Highway 75. Plans are in place to build an earthen ramp on Highway 75 on the north side of Morris, possibly as early as Sunday. Officials are hoping to keep the highway open as long as possible, but high water levels may lead to the highway's closure north of Morris some time next week depending on the flood peak.

Further south, the dike opening for Provincial Road 201 at the southeast corner of Letellier may require a partial closure depending on the flood peak.

Meanwhile, a partial closure of the dike opening on Provincial Road 200 at the north end of St. Adolphe is expected prior to the peak next week. If the closure is implemented, the highway will remain open with a minor traffic diversion.

Partial ring dike closures remain in place at Emerson and at St. Jean, and both communities will remain accessible by road. About 300 super sandbags have been installed to provide necessary freeboard on the Ste. Agathe dike.

No significant precipitation is expected in the Red River basin in the next few days, with today's rainfall only 5 to 10mm at most.

As for the Roseau River, water levels on the Manitoba portion are stable, with some areas reporting minor decreases. The river is expected to peak at Dominion City at PR 200 between April 23rd and 25th below 2011 levels, potentially as much as 2.5 feet less.