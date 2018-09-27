Home Care Service Established To Meet Growing Senior Population

According To Celma Pinto in 20 years the Pembina Valley's senior population will have doubled.

To meet this increasing demand, Pinto created a home care service to help the elderly and those with a disability.

Called Heavenly Care Inc., Pinto explains a business like her's in the private sector can complement government services and provide adequate care services to the elderly.

The business held its grand opening this afternoon. "It feels like a dream come true," says Pinto. "Being able to do something I've always wanted to do, helping the community, helping the most vulnerable people the seniors and those with disabilities."

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe was in attendance; he explains the ageing demographic stay and new seniors move to the area because Morden can provide them with the services they need.

Another care service and entrepreneur to the region is a win for the community says, Wiebe.

"Somebody sees a need, and an entrepreneur takes the lead and makes it happen it's a win, win. The health care system wins, and an entrepreneur sets up a new business," says Wiebe. " Entrepreneurs don't work alone, they need staff, so there are people going to get jobs."

Pinto thanks all in the community and Pembina Valley for their response to her business, she notes if not for them she would have never been able to open her doors.