Hot, Dry Summer A Challenge For Festival Corn Suppliers

The hot, dry summer threw a wrench into the harvest of the Morden Corn and Apple festival's staple crop.

In total, more than 50,000 cobs of corn will be consumed during the three day festival, supplied by local growers. Marcus Wiebe owner of Covenant Growers says as the festival approaches times can get a little stressful. "My thoughts are I hope we have enough corn, I hope the corn is good... and I hope it tastes good," he says.

Wiebe explains the non-GMO sweet corn for the festival is planted in seven-day increments, and he watches it mature in waves like clockwork. However, the hot, dry conditions presented a challenge.

"Because it was so hot in June and July, the corn has matured a lot faster, so the stuff is coming in a week [to] ten days earlier than last year," he explains.

As the corn matures in bunches, it has been difficult planning which corn is ready for harvest, Wiebe explains. However, he says the work is worth it when the crowd begins to line up and enjoy the product.

Upon corn delivery, the work falls to Roy MacLean and volunteers to prepare the corn for consumption.

MacLean is the co-chair of the corn husking committee; he explains the corn never lasts long.

"There's always people standing in line to get more," says MacLean. "In the last two years, there hasn't been any corn left over at the end of the year. "

MacLean says that there was such a demand for corn that once the free corn was gone people continued to buy corn till not a single cob was left over.

Free corn isn't the only attraction at the festival; people can enjoy free entertainment at both the Mainstage and youth stage.

Friday will be a country night, featuring Manitobans Renée Lamoureux and Quinton Blair. Headlining Friday evening will be CCMA and Juno Award winners The Road Hammers. Saturday brings in local band, The Mood, then showcases The Pumps/Orphan, who are opening for Chilliwack, the main feature for the evening.

With music, parade, a variety of vendors, midway, other unique entertainment, and free corn and apple cider the Festival's name has spread farther than the Pembina Valley. One of the members of the Corn and Apple committee had travelled to Alaska where they had mentioned they were from Morden. The person had responded asking if that was where the Corn and Apple takes place.