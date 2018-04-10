How Do You Teach Drivers To Not Drive Distracted?

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

From cell phones to in-car interactive screens, driving is becoming more distracting, so how are new drivers taught to drive without distraction?

Manitoba Public Insurance spokesperson Brian Smiley says there are drivers, both young and experienced, who continue to drive distracted, particularly texting and driving, which he notes can have fatal consequences. Smiley explains when teaching new drivers distracted driving is presented both in the classroom and in the in-car portion of driver's education.

"In the classroom, obviously, the instructor will discuss the dangers of using a cell phone while driving, the distractions, and the potential to get into a crash. Obviously, in the car, there are absolutely no cell phones being used by the students whether they're in the back as an observer and definitely not as a driver."2018 04 distracted driving1 cropppedMPI spokesperson says there has been a dramatic increase in distracted driving since 2011.

Smiley says it's made very clear to the young drivers that distracted driving can be fatal.

"Certainly there's a number of elements involving distracted driving whether it's texting and driving or talking on your cell phone, but distracted driving also encompasses other activities such as, perhaps, eating your lunch while you're driving, having an animated conversation with your passengers, checking out the various advertising's on the side of the road, checking out other vehicles on the road in terms of being distracted, or taking your eyes off the road."

Smiley adds drivers should know distracted driving is against the law and could result in a fine. The current fine is a $200 ticket and five demerits, although a recent legislation was introduced which would add a three-day suspension to those fines.

He says there would be conversations about how to prevent yourself from answering that text message or phone call.

"From putting the cell phone perhaps in the glove compartment or putting the cell phone in a pocket and zipping it up, not bringing your cell phone or just completely ignoring it and letting it go to voicemail."

Smiley adds if any driver, experienced or novice, feels compelled to answer a text or phone call they should safely pull over to the side of the road and put their four-ways on before answering.

He notes there has been a dramatic increase in the instances of distracted driving and while it's law to wear a seatbelt while driving, it's also the law to put the phone and other distractions away while behind the wheel to prevent injury and death on roadways.

"There are more instances of distracted driving out there between 2011 and 2016. I believe going from around 3,000 to 11,000 over that period of time."

Smiley says the driver's education program encourages parental involvement and notes young people are influenced through the behaviours displayed at home, so if parents drive distracted, some young drivers may speak out, others may imitate that behaviour.

More Local News

Watch Out For City Crews During Pothole Patching

Winkler city crews continue to tackle potholes after a vicious freeze/thaw cycle of temperatures floating above and below zero. Director of Works and Operations Pete Froese says they appreciate…

Meth, Cannabis, Sexual Conduct Discussed By Carman RCMP

Last week in Carman, RCMP Sergeant Bobby Baker updated area council members on the department's activities. During this annual meeting, the Sergeant will inform councillors on what the department…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Local Officials Encouraged With Discussions At Brandon Gathering

The mayor of Winkler is encouraged by what he's hearing when it comes to a cost-sharing formula for municipal infrastructure. Municipal officials from across the province are meeting in Brandon this…

Municipal Officials Talk Marijuana and Infrastructure at Annual Gathering

The President for the Association of Manitoba Municipalities looks forward to some encouraging discussions with the province's mayors, reeves and CAOs over the next few days. Speaking at day one of…

Winkler Police Combat Rash Of Shoplifters

Shoplifting continues to plague the local business community. Twice in just over a week Ardene staff reported attempted shoplifting attempts. On March 26, police received a report of two female…

Hand-Held Ultrasounds Evolving Practice For Winkler Docs

Over the last several years, a number of expectant moms visiting the C.W. Wiebe Medical Clinic in Winkler have had the opportunity of seeing their baby through hand-held ultrasounds. The clinic first…

Winkler Releases RFP For Potential New Waste Collection Provider

Winkler is open to a new waste collection provider. An RFP (request for proposal) has gone out, and the city will be accepting proposals for the next two months. The contract with the current…

Heavy Snow In Fargo Area Does Not Change Flood Outlook

Heavy snow in North Dakota and Minnesota in recent weeks is not expected to cause any significant flooding problems along the Red or Roseau Rivers. Dan Riddle is a forecaster with the U.S. National…

Families Facing Fewer Tax Credits

Families will be losing a number of credits this tax season. While the Federal Government has boosted monthly child-benefit payments, Joshua Neufeld of CNH Tax and Bookkeeping in Winkler explains…

How Do You Teach Drivers To Not Drive Distracted?

From cell phones to in-car interactive screens, driving is becoming more distracting, so how are new drivers taught to drive without distraction? Manitoba Public Insurance spokesperson Brian Smiley…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





10
Apr
2018
Sisters of the Holy Rock

10 April 2018 - 14 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am

Carman Collegiate Community Theatre, Carman, MB, Minot





11
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Vocal Sessions

11 April 2018 2:00 pm

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





11
Apr
2018
Soap Making Workshop - Dominion City

11 April 2018 - 12 April 2018, 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Roseau Valley School, Dominion City





12
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - VOCAL/CHORAL

12 April 2018 9:00 am

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





12
Apr
2018
Get Better Together

12 April 2018 9:30 am

Meadowood Estates, Carman





12
Apr
2018
Winkler Festival of the Arts Choral Sessions

12 April 2018 9:30 am

PW Enns Centennial Concert Hall, Winkler





Login