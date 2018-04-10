How Do You Teach Drivers To Not Drive Distracted?

From cell phones to in-car interactive screens, driving is becoming more distracting, so how are new drivers taught to drive without distraction?

Manitoba Public Insurance spokesperson Brian Smiley says there are drivers, both young and experienced, who continue to drive distracted, particularly texting and driving, which he notes can have fatal consequences. Smiley explains when teaching new drivers distracted driving is presented both in the classroom and in the in-car portion of driver's education.

"In the classroom, obviously, the instructor will discuss the dangers of using a cell phone while driving, the distractions, and the potential to get into a crash. Obviously, in the car, there are absolutely no cell phones being used by the students whether they're in the back as an observer and definitely not as a driver." MPI spokesperson says there has been a dramatic increase in distracted driving since 2011.

Smiley says it's made very clear to the young drivers that distracted driving can be fatal.

"Certainly there's a number of elements involving distracted driving whether it's texting and driving or talking on your cell phone, but distracted driving also encompasses other activities such as, perhaps, eating your lunch while you're driving, having an animated conversation with your passengers, checking out the various advertising's on the side of the road, checking out other vehicles on the road in terms of being distracted, or taking your eyes off the road."

Smiley adds drivers should know distracted driving is against the law and could result in a fine. The current fine is a $200 ticket and five demerits, although a recent legislation was introduced which would add a three-day suspension to those fines.

He says there would be conversations about how to prevent yourself from answering that text message or phone call.

"From putting the cell phone perhaps in the glove compartment or putting the cell phone in a pocket and zipping it up, not bringing your cell phone or just completely ignoring it and letting it go to voicemail."

Smiley adds if any driver, experienced or novice, feels compelled to answer a text or phone call they should safely pull over to the side of the road and put their four-ways on before answering.

He notes there has been a dramatic increase in the instances of distracted driving and while it's law to wear a seatbelt while driving, it's also the law to put the phone and other distractions away while behind the wheel to prevent injury and death on roadways.

"There are more instances of distracted driving out there between 2011 and 2016. I believe going from around 3,000 to 11,000 over that period of time."

Smiley says the driver's education program encourages parental involvement and notes young people are influenced through the behaviours displayed at home, so if parents drive distracted, some young drivers may speak out, others may imitate that behaviour.