Kindness Is Contagious During Pay It Forward May

The fifth annual Pay It Forward May kicked off in Morden and Winkler Tuesday.

The Morden Area Foundation partnered with the Winkler Community Foundation again for the annual initiative.

During the month, the community is encouraged to perform one good deed without asking anything in return. The recipient is hopefully inspired to pass on the generosity, and in doing so spread the positivity.

Winkler Community Foundation members helped kick off the month with donut deliveries. This year the PIF May Kindness Mobile van that will also be moving throughout the community spreading kindness during the month

"Together, the difference we can make in our community is phenomenal," WCF Director Myra Peters says.

To keep the kindness contagious, people can share their stories on social media using the hashtag #PIFMAY or emailing [email protected]

"It's fun to pay it forward and make a difference in people's lives," Peters says, adding kindness makes a community stronger.