Local MP Says Carbon Tax Would Be Axed By A Tory Government

Lawyers for the federal government and its supporters will get a chance Thursday to make their case in a Regina court on why they

believe Ottawa has the legal power to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan.

The province is challenging the Trudeau government's tax.

Conservative opposition house leader, Candice Bergen says it appears many provinces and Canadians recognize the Trudeau government's strategy is not about improving the environment, but simply a plan to tax every day Canadians.

"It's smoke and mirrors, it's another farce from the Liberals and what we've seen are provinces like Saskatchewan standing up and saying 'no.' We're really pleased to see that our premier Brian Pallister has said 'no' to the carbon tax. We're seeing more of this across different provinces and Trudeau, so far, has not backed down."

Bergen says if the Tories win the next federal election, axing the carbon tax will be a priority for her party.

"We are going to have to send a very clear signal that things like the carbon tax will be axed, things like Bill C-69, the no more pipelines bill, we will immediately reverse. We will instead be champions of our natural resources and of pipelines and of getting western oil to our eastern provinces."

The Trudeau government says it has the constitutional right to put a price on carbon because of climate change and the regulation of greenhouse gas

emissions are a national concern, and such protection would be for the peace, order and good government of Canada.