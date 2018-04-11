Local Officials Encouraged With Discussions At Brandon Gathering

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

The mayor of Winkler is encouraged by what he's hearing when it comes to a cost-sharing formula for municipal infrastructure.

Municipal officials from across the province are meeting in Brandon this week.

They've been told the federal government will commit to paying 40 percent on water and sewer projects.

Martin Harder says now they need the province to make the same 40 percent commitment, which would leave local communities paying the remaining 20 percent.  Harder says that would make a huge difference on the waste water management project that Winkler, Morden and the RM of Stanley are partnering on.

"When we take a look at the difference that it would make if the federal and provincial government's each picked up 40 percent, rather than the third-third-third funding, for the City of Winkler, it makes a difference of a half million dollars a year," said Harder. "And that comes directly off of the taxpayers or included in the utility rates, so it impacts our community."

Harder says that a cost-sharing formula of 40-40-20 is needed, especially in a time when the province continues to download the cost of increasing regulations onto municipalities.

ralph groening2 june2013Ralph GroeningMeanwhile, AMM Rural Vice President Ralph Groening says municipalities are starting to feel more pressure when it comes to governing. He says in addition to dealing with more regulations, ratepayers have become more aware of the decisions that are being made, in large part due to the era of social media.

"They often request to contribute to the concerns, so it creates a different challenge. Social media, absolutely, has had an influence and impact on how we manage our business."

The provincial review of the Manitoba Infrastructure Service delivery model was also discussed at the melvin klassen 2014Melvin Klassenseminar and the mayor of Altona is welcoming that review. Part of it could see some provincial infrastructure become a municipal responsibility. Klassen says they want to make sure there is a process in place whereby Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation is willing to also improve the streets

"The thing that we need to consider as a town, is we need to do our own streets," said Melvin Klassen. "They admitted to us that some of our streets (which the province owns), haven't been done for 40 years, and they are willing to take a look at that right now."

Centre Avenue and Main Street in Altona are two examples of where this new funding model could be applied.

