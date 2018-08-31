Long Weekend Brings Safety Warning  

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Long weekends usually include plenty of traffic on the roads, and with that comes accidents. History shows the September long weekend usually entails almost 800 accidents. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says they hope to see that number drop.

"Changing behaviour does not change overnight," says Smiley. "It requires education, awareness, and law enforcement. Manitoba Public Insurance and our police partners know we still have a lot of work to do, but we're going to remind motorists again and again that high-risk driving behaviours are not acceptable, drivers need to start taking responsibility for their actions."

Smiley notes there are a number of ways you can help prevent accidents, "very simply, don't text and drive, that is against the law, you will get five demerits. We all know don't drink while driving, speeding continues to be a factor, and we know that speeding at-fault drivers are responsible for the deaths of 19 people each year."

More Local News

Provincial Population 15% Below Ideal Rate for Vaccinations: Manitoba Health Doctor

With children resuming school in the coming weeks, sickness and disease will also be back in the classroom. Student-filled classrooms can be an optimal breeding ground for germs and bacteria, so a…

Endangered Monarchs Finding A Haven In Winkler Before Heading South (VIDEO)

The endangered population of Monarch Butterflies got a boost this summer in Winkler. The Winkler Butterfly Garden continues to be a safe haven for the winged insects. Organizer Martha Bergman and her…

Prairie Rose Schools Undergo Summer Refresh

A few schools in the Prairie Rose School Division got a new coat of paint this summer thanks to an ongoing effort by the Board of Trustees to refresh its facilities. The goal is to bring the…

New Arena Expansion Now in Hands of Municipal Board

The Winkler City Council has submitted it's $17 million arena addition to the Manitoba Municipal Board Winkler Mayor Martin Harder commented there had been no objections in the initial moving of the…

Controversial Carbon Tax Not In Effect For Estimated Day

The much talked about carbon tax will not come into effect Saturday in Manitoba. The Manitoba Government had originally worked toward a target of September 1st installation but that date has been…

School Speed Zones Come Into Effect On Long Weekend

Motorists should be aware that school speed zones come into effect on Saturday of September long weekend. Every year, school speed zones come into effect from the start of September to end of…

Oh Happy Day Splash Park Sees Successful First Year

Oh Happy Day Splash Park in Morris turned one year old this week, and has garnered positive attention from the public since it first opened, says Melanie Friesen, the former pool manager who worked…

Prepare For Rain This Weekend

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says it looks to be a typical long weekend forecast for southern Manitoba. Natalie Hasell says there is a chance of rain every day this weekend except for…

Long Weekend Brings Safety Warning  

Long weekends usually include plenty of traffic on the roads, and with that comes accidents. History shows the September long weekend usually entails almost 800 accidents. MPI spokesperson Brian…

Teaching Young People How To Get Jobs

The Manitoba Youth Job Centre (MYJC) in Morden and Winkler is a place for students and youth to go when they’re looking for help in the working world and prepares them on how to find work as well.…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login