Manitoba Continuing To Eliminate Red Tape For Businesses "I Love This Task Force"

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Small and medium-sized businesses in Manitoba spend an estimated $1.2 billion annually to comply with federal, provincial and municipal regulations. The province estimates 30 percent, $360 million, is spent on red tape alone.

In response, the province's Red Tape Reduction Task Force recently recommended 20 priorities covering everything from updating the Manitoba building code when it comes to farm buildings and eliminating the Highway Traffic Board.

Winkler Chamber of Commerce President Kori da Costa says red tape is something local businesses deal with everyday. "I love this task force and what they are trying to accomplish," da Costa adds. "Even if the reduction is only a portion of the day-to-day issues that our businesses have to deal with... then this task force is a welcome addition to any city."

She uses the analogy of a road trip, taking a direct route from "A" to "B" versus taking a time consuming and expensive scenic route. "Time away from running a business and costs associated with this "T" to cross and "I" to dot can ruin a business," she says.

"I can't wait to see the financial impact and success that they have, no matter how big or small," da Costa says.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says thanks to the work of the task force co-chairs and Manitobans who shared their views, "these priorities will help make life easier for thousands of citizens, small businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations."

The Red Tape Reduction Task Force consulted with Manitobans to identify the top five regulatory requirements that create red-tape barriers in sectors including agriculture and food-processing, non-profit organizations, land development and transportation.

More Local News

Coding Camp Helps Girls Pursue Computer Science

Local girls recently had the chance to try computer coding. Jamie Reimer was interested in learning how to perform coding and Codemakers gave her the opportunity to do so. "I thought it be very cool…

Upcoming Detour In Letellier Along Highway 201

The Province is working to reconstruct the Aux Marais Bridge on Highway 201 at Letellier in the RM of Montcalm. "They want to replace the bridge east of Letellier on the 201," said RM of Montcalm…

WAG Collection Leaving Gallery In The Park Soon - Fall Season Starting Up

Altona's Gallery in the Park is gearing up for their summer/fall season starting August 11. As for the spring season, the gallery featured works from the Winnipeg Art Gallery. These pieces will be…

Morden-Winkler MLA Moves From Finance To Fix Healthcare

After tackling the Province's looming $900 million deficit as Finance Minister, Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen says he'll fix healthcare the same way, "to listen carefully, to engage earnestly…

No Charges In Three-Vehicle Collision

There are no charges pending after a three-car collision in Winkler Monday night. Winkler Police report three vehicles were southbound on 1st St., two of which stopped in traffic while the driver of…

Line 3 Protest Camp Forces Shutdown Of Gretna Gun Range

A local gun range near Gretna has been closed down indefinitely. The Border Lane Shooting Range Association made that decision Tuesday in consultation with Manitoba's Chief Firearms Officer because…

Geese Outsmart Efforts To Control Their Numbers In Plum Coulee

After reports of aggressive geese at Plum Coulee beach in spring, Municipality of Rhineland council applied for a Migratory Bird Damage/Danger Permit from Environment Canada to control the…

Morden Keeping A Watchful Eye Out For Emerald Ash Borer

Though there are no signs of adult emerald ash borer (EAB) in the local ash tree population, it remains an 'all hands on deck' situation to prevent the invasive species from getting to the Pembina…

Manitoba Continuing To Eliminate Red Tape For Businesses "I Love This Task Force"

Small and medium-sized businesses in Manitoba spend an estimated $1.2 billion annually to comply with federal, provincial and municipal regulations. The province estimates 30 percent, $360 million,…

Stanley Cup Winner Celebrates With Somma Borsht

Lord Stanley's Cup has been the center of many celebrations, but being toasted with somma borsht may be a first. Washington Capital's Madison Bowey spent a part of his day at his home in Winnipeg…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login