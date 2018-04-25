Manitoba Urged To Review "Weak" Conflict Of Interest Legislation

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

A new report from the province’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner, Jeffrey Schnoor, Q.C., recommends that the current conflict of interest legislation for members of the Legislative Assembly be repealed and replaced.

“Manitoba has the oldest and arguably the weakest conflict of interest legislation in Canada,” said Schnoor. “This report aims to modernize the legislation and help to build public confidence that MLAs will act in the public interest, and not in their private interest.”

The review of the existing conflict of interest rules was called for by Government House Leader Cliff Cullen. “Once we came into government we found the existing rules and declarations were pretty antiquated, outdated and vague. It was also subject to interpretation and no one clearly understood what the rules were and that prompted the call for a review.”

Schnoor indicated that Manitoba’s current legislation defines conflict of interest too narrowly, requires inadequate disclosure of assets and liabilities, and provides an ineffective method of enforcement.

The report makes 84 recommendations for reform. Conflict of interest would be defined beyond financial interests to include all private interests. Cabinet Ministers would not be allowed to engage in outside activities – such as operating a business – unless authorized by the Commissioner. With minor exceptions, members would not be allowed to accept gifts and lobbyists would not be allowed to offer gifts.

“We think to best way to move forward is with an all-party committee to review all of his recommendations. So we will have the all-party group convene and we make seek input from Manitobans as well” said Cullen.

The group would then report back to the legislature with recommendations on what changes should come forward with any new legislation around conflict of interest.

The review states that members would also be required to disclose all of their assets, liabilities and sources of income, with an exception made for those with little likelihood of a conflict arising (such as bank deposits). The current one-year restriction on activities of former members would be strengthened and would be increased to two years for former Ministers.

The report also recommends that the Commissioner be empowered to investigate alleged breaches of the conflict of interest rules and to recommend penalties up to, and including, the loss of a member’s seat. Manitoba is currently the only Canadian jurisdiction where the Commissioner does not have this power.

 

 

 

 

