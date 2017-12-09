Mayors, Reeves Setting Regional Pot Guidelines

The Pembina Valley is coming together to tackle a gameplan on cannabis.

PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) Chair Martin Harder says it's important to deal with the issue regionally.

"So it doesn't matter whether you're in Morris, Winkler or Morden... this will be the parameters," he says. "Education is going to be a huge part of that, and we're going to need to be ready to enforce it."

He notes PVRAM has helped create a standardized school speed limit guideline.

Municipalities have until December 22 to indicate how they will respond to the legalization of marijuana, and whether they will allow it to be sold in their communities.

While the province has provided some guidelines such as indicating the legal age to consume recreational marijuana is 19, they've also given communities the right to hold a plebiscite to gauge the community's interest.

However, Harder says a vote will only create division.

"It will pit the community against itself," he says.

While Harder sees the medicinal use, he says its recreational use will not add value to the community, "we don't need people's minds in neutral, we need people able to think, function and add productivity to our community."

The Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority will regulate the supply and distribution of weed when it becomes legal next summer.

Loblaws, which owns Superstore, has been identified as a potential place of purchase.