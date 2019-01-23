Minnewasta School Receives Traverse Rock Wall

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Minnewasta School in Morden may be small, but they are maximizing their gym space with the addition of a colourful traverse rock climbing wall. Instead of climbing up, students travel horizontally across the five panels and are roughly three feet in the air.

A donation of nearly $10,000 from Enbridge saved the school about ten years of fundraising efforts in one go. "We know it's going to be great for the kids [and] healthy for the phys ed program," says Enbridge Land Agent, Andrew Plett.

Physical Education Teacher, Kyle Turnbull says, "it's kind of the direction phys ed is going now. We're getting away from some of the traditional sports and working on some more skills with students, and body movements, flexibility, and strength." rockwall insertThe protective floor mats can be lifted up and hooked onto the wall as a protective barrier during other games, and during events held in the gym.

The wall is versatile enough that all of the school's students can use it. The rocks can easily be taken off and moved around to change up the path from one end to the other or make it easier for kids who struggle with mobility. There are also different magnetic pieces like flags that can help connect to classroom material the students are learning.

"The flags are colour-coordinated so we've played games where they've got to put red flags on red rocks, green flags on green rocks . . . Some of the activities could be your partner is holding a word and you have to climb up and spell the word with the magnetic letter that are on there. We've had numbers, so the same idea," says Turnbull.

He adds the students love the wall because it gives them something different to do. "We've been using during the noon hour for intramurals, they've come in and played on the rock wall, and it's a lot of fun. I've enjoyed it myself too."

Plett says that Enbridge is thankful for the patience people have had as they work through the community, and they are happy to give back to the community by making donations that support the environment, community, and safety.

"I feel good to be part of a company like Enbridge that does give back so much, so it's good to see them be able to come out here. I wish I had a wall like this when I was in elementary school," adds Plett.

Turnbull says the wall is a great fit for every student, as well as the division.

"With our board priorities, they want to encourage stuff like risky play and adventurous achievers, and what better way than a rock wall? Your students are stepping out of their element, they're trying things maybe they're hesitant to do, they're building self-esteem, [and] making positive choices," he says.

rockwall bottomThe red rocks are the most difficult to traverse. A hula hoop can be snapped into the castle-shaped rocks at the bottom of each panel for kids to climb through. The blue rocks can hold tennis balls, and the yellow rocks on top can fit the end of a pool noodle.

More Local News

Morden Couple At Ag Days Giving Back To STARS

Ag Days in Brandon has about 550 displays and a couple from Morden volunteered on Tuesday at the STARS Air Ambulance booth. Bernhard and Barb Teichroeb were there because they wanted to help the…

Friesens Corp. Bookmarks Record Year In 2018

Growth in all four of its businesses propelled Southern Manitoba book manufacturer, Friesens Corporation, to a record sales year in 2018. In his annual report for the year, CEO Chad Friesen indicated…

Minnewasta School Receives Traverse Rock Wall

Minnewasta School in Morden may be small, but they are maximizing their gym space with the addition of a colourful traverse rock climbing wall. Instead of climbing up, students travel horizontally…

Traffic Offences Jump In Winkler In 2018

Speeding and distracted driving offences are up considerably in the City of Winkler. Winkler Police Service released annual stats recently outlining criminal code offences for 2018. Police Chief Ryan…

Hockey Players Serving The Community Off The Ice (VIDEO)

A local hockey team recently embraced a new definition for MVP. The Morden PeeWee AA Hawks are competing for the 2019 Good Deeds Cup. The team came together to serve at local respite house, Katie's…

Volunteers Needed For Liver Check, Part Of U of M Study

A disease that's becoming more prevalent in our society is the focus of a study underway in our province, and volunteers are needed from Winkler and the surrounding area. Last summer, the C.W. Wiebe…

Organ Donations Often Not Possible In Rural Manitoba

The family of a woman who died in Steinbach last month says the local hospital informed them it was not able to honour their mother's wish to be an organ donor. Southern Health has confirmed this is…

Town Of Morris Shopping For Land To Expand Industrial Park

Morris town council wants to move forward on expanding its industrial park area. Mayor Scott Crick says the community has very little land for industrial sale and that situation needs to change in…

Yellow Vest Protesters Keep Advocating Despite Cold Weather

The Yellow Vest protests have jumped across the pond into Canada, and the Pembina Valley is no exception. Tania Peters, one of the protest leaders, started out spending a few weekends protesting in…

Fabricating Reports Could Result In Charges, Police

Local police are reminding residents that fabricating police reports can result in criminal charges. The Winkler Police Service received a report January 20 of a suspected impaired driver who was…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login