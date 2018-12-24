MLA, Minister Pedersen Looks Back On 2018 With Optimistic Eyes

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Midland MLA and provincial minister of growth, enterprise and trade is looking back on 2018 in Manitoba with positivity.

“We just don’t have all the time it would take to tell you all the good things that are happening and all the things that have happened,” Blaine Pedersen said.CMTGALA 3Pedersen said Manitoba had an especially successful year in the tourism sector. Central Manitoba Tourism held its Tourism Awards Gala in spring, an event which hadn't happened for a number of years.

He started off by saying that the province had an especially successful year in the tourism sector.

“Our tourism industry’s really been a bright spot for us. Lonely Planet, Airbnb, Travel Lemming (are) all talking up Manitoba. I am out there trying to get Manitobans to talk about all the great things we’ve got here,” Pedersen said.

In 2015, tourism, a $1.47 billion industry in Manitoba, accounted for 2.5 per cent of the province’s gross domestic product, and around 10.5 million visitors came to Manitoba, according to Travel Manitoba.

Pedersen noted that private investments have also been flourishing in Manitoba.

“We’re leading the country in terms of private investment. We want to keep that going in the coming years,” he said.

Large agribusinesses have made major investments in Midland this year, and, in turn, drain tile regulations have been modernized to improve potato production.

Pedersen said the Carman area has also benefited from the completion of the Highway 13 project.

“We’re still hearing people complimenting the job that’s been done through Carman, finally getting that road fixed,” he said.

He also underlined the significant teamwork of first responders and community members in the Crystal City fire that took down a Paterson Grain elevator and the Cudmore Bros. hardware business in August.

Looking ahead to 2019, Pedersen said the focus will shift to the recently released economic development strategy, the annual education review, and water retention issues in agricultural land.

More Local News

Coyote Spotted In Altona (VIDEO)

Altona residents were gifted the early Christmas present of a visit from a coyote Monday morning. According to Altona Animal Control's Facebook page, numerous calls were received regarding the animal…

MLA, Minister Pedersen Looks Back On 2018 With Optimistic Eyes

The Midland MLA and provincial minister of growth, enterprise and trade is looking back on 2018 in Manitoba with positivity. “We just don’t have all the time it would take to tell you all the good…

Rhineland Council Nails Down 2019 Priorities

Strategic planning for 2019 has begun in the Municipality of Rhineland. Officials have selected 5 priorities for the coming year. They are internet/cell phone service, infrastructure, water, economic…
carman brent owen thumb

Carman Mayor Celebrates Highway Restructure, Splash Pad, And Other Highlights

The Town of Carman has been through many changes in 2018, one of the most significant being the finishing of Highway 13.Mayor Brent Owen. (Photo coursesy of the Town of Carman.) "The sidewalks were…

MP Bergen Hosts Skating Afternoon To Meet More Families

"I haven't been on my skates for probably about seven years, and so it's good to get the rust of the skates and get moving," says MP for Portage--Lisgar, Candice Bergen. Bergen held a skating event…

UPDATE - Four Sent To Hospital After Vehicle Slides Off Hwy Near Plum Coulee

Four people were sent to hospital, one in serious condition, Saturday afternoon when their pick-up truck slid off the highway near Plum Coulee. Carman RCMP and emergency crews received the call…

Habitat for Humanity Stays Strong for 2019

Habitat for Humanity has had another stellar year in 2018 through the many volunteers and teams that came together throughout the province to build homes for those who need the extra bit of help in…

Let It Snow! White Christmas A Certainty After Weekend Clipper

A white Christmas is guaranteed for essentially all of Southern Manitoba after 5-10cms of snow fell Friday and Saturday across the region. According to preliminary figures released Sunday morning, a…

CFDC's Executive Director Says Heritage Trust Will Generate Tens Of Thousands For The Museum

The fruits of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program are beginning to bloom. La Société historique de Saint-Boniface will receive a provincial contribution of $25,000, following a successful fundraising…

Goodon Attends Climate Change Conference

Will Goodon of Brandon has returned after participating in the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland. Goodon was part of the large Canadian delegation. He’s Minister of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login