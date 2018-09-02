Morden Clock Tower Gets Mini Version Of Itself

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

A small surprise is available in Morden, in the form of a miniature replica of the Morden clock tower.

The replica, made from Lego bricks, was constructed by a Lego enthusiast from Abbotsford, BC.

Kevin Bergstresser was looking for inspiration for an upcoming contest in October constructing a building from the 50's era. His wife, who is Morden born, suggested the clock tower.

"I wanted to build a building that would kind of fit in that era; so obviously something built before that time. In the conversation, my wife had mentioned some of the old buildings in Morden, and one of the ones that came up was this one."

The roughly 20,000 piece replica took around 60 hours to complete from idea to construction. Bergstresser says this process includes researching the building, looking at pictures and the blueprints, then come up with a plan to build the replica structure.

LegoTower 1Bergstresser spent time looking at pictures and the blueprint of the clock tower during the building process.

Bergstresser has had a love for Lego since he was a young child. Over the year's he says his interest faded, but it was Star Wars the invigorated his passion for building.

"I got a lot more back into it as an adult, first when the Star Wars sets started coming out in the late 90's. [I'm a] huge Star Wars fan, so that was very exciting."

During this time his interest was mostly in set collecting, only dabbling in creating pieces. However, a few years ago his passion for creative projects began, building parks, buildings, and landscapes.

Creating these Lego buildings receives a variety of reactions. Bergstresser explains when setting up the clock tower replica in Morden people would have a moment of realization when the building they had entered had a smaller version of it sitting in front of them.

For any potential builders out there Bergstresser says it's not something out of their grasp.

"You can do it; I don't think you have to have some innate talent to do it. It does look intimidating when you see the bigger piece, but a lot of it is just trying to problem solve little individual things and get the brick to look the way you want it too," he explains.

The Lego clock tower is currently on display at the Pembina Hills Art Gallery in Morden.

LegoTower 2Kevin Bergstresser transported the replica from his home in BC to set it up in Morden.

More Local News

Morden Clock Tower Gets Mini Version Of Itself

A small surprise is available in Morden, in the form of a miniature replica of the Morden clock tower. The replica, made from Lego bricks, was constructed by a Lego enthusiast from Abbotsford, BC.…

University Team Leads Training Clinic In Winkler

Girls ofrom the Northlands Parkway Collegiate (NPC) basketball team got to take their skills to the next level, thanks to the Wesmen Women's basketball team. The team stopped in Winkler Saturday to…

Provincial Population 15% Below Ideal Rate for Vaccinations: Manitoba Health Doctor

With children resuming school in the coming weeks, sickness and disease will also be back in the classroom. Student-filled classrooms can be an optimal breeding ground for germs and bacteria, so a…

Endangered Monarchs Finding A Haven In Winkler Before Heading South (VIDEO)

The endangered population of Monarch Butterflies got a boost this summer in Winkler. The Winkler Butterfly Garden continues to be a safe haven for the winged insects. Organizer Martha Bergman and her…

Prairie Rose Schools Undergo Summer Refresh

A few schools in the Prairie Rose School Division got a new coat of paint this summer thanks to an ongoing effort by the Board of Trustees to refresh its facilities. The goal is to bring the…

New Arena Expansion Now in Hands of Municipal Board

The Winkler City Council has submitted it's $17 million arena addition to the Manitoba Municipal Board Winkler Mayor Martin Harder commented there had been no objections in the initial moving of the…

Controversial Carbon Tax Not In Effect For Estimated Day

The much talked about carbon tax will not come into effect Saturday in Manitoba. The Manitoba Government had originally worked toward a target of September 1st installation but that date has been…

School Speed Zones Come Into Effect On Long Weekend

Motorists should be aware that school speed zones come into effect on Saturday of September long weekend. Every year, school speed zones come into effect from the start of September to end of…

Oh Happy Day Splash Park Sees Successful First Year

Oh Happy Day Splash Park in Morris turned one year old this week, and has garnered positive attention from the public since it first opened, says Melanie Friesen, the former pool manager who worked…

Prepare For Rain This Weekend

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says it looks to be a typical long weekend forecast for southern Manitoba. Natalie Hasell says there is a chance of rain every day this weekend except for…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login