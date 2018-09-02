Morden Clock Tower Gets Mini Version Of Itself

A small surprise is available in Morden, in the form of a miniature replica of the Morden clock tower.

The replica, made from Lego bricks, was constructed by a Lego enthusiast from Abbotsford, BC.

Kevin Bergstresser was looking for inspiration for an upcoming contest in October constructing a building from the 50's era. His wife, who is Morden born, suggested the clock tower.

"I wanted to build a building that would kind of fit in that era; so obviously something built before that time. In the conversation, my wife had mentioned some of the old buildings in Morden, and one of the ones that came up was this one."

The roughly 20,000 piece replica took around 60 hours to complete from idea to construction. Bergstresser says this process includes researching the building, looking at pictures and the blueprints, then come up with a plan to build the replica structure.

Bergstresser spent time looking at pictures and the blueprint of the clock tower during the building process.

Bergstresser has had a love for Lego since he was a young child. Over the year's he says his interest faded, but it was Star Wars the invigorated his passion for building.

"I got a lot more back into it as an adult, first when the Star Wars sets started coming out in the late 90's. [I'm a] huge Star Wars fan, so that was very exciting."

During this time his interest was mostly in set collecting, only dabbling in creating pieces. However, a few years ago his passion for creative projects began, building parks, buildings, and landscapes.

Creating these Lego buildings receives a variety of reactions. Bergstresser explains when setting up the clock tower replica in Morden people would have a moment of realization when the building they had entered had a smaller version of it sitting in front of them.

For any potential builders out there Bergstresser says it's not something out of their grasp.

"You can do it; I don't think you have to have some innate talent to do it. It does look intimidating when you see the bigger piece, but a lot of it is just trying to problem solve little individual things and get the brick to look the way you want it too," he explains.

The Lego clock tower is currently on display at the Pembina Hills Art Gallery in Morden.

Kevin Bergstresser transported the replica from his home in BC to set it up in Morden.