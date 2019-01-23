Morden Couple At Ag Days Giving Back To STARS

Ag Days in Brandon has about 550 displays and a couple from Morden volunteered on Tuesday at the STARS Air Ambulance booth.

Bernhard and Barb Teichroeb were there because they wanted to help the organization that they say saved their daughter’s life.

“We just volunteering. Our daughter was flown out about 18 months ago and we’re just happy to give back anyway we can. Our daughter was assaulted in our local community of the Winkler-Morden area and STARS was needed to take her from the local hospital to a facility in Winnipeg which in turn saved her life” said Bernhard Teichroeb.

The Teichroebs wanted to give back and say their daughter survived and is doing great. They just wanted to help raise awareness and funds for STARS and its services.

“You know you hear a lot of personal experiences of people they’ve known or those who have taken flights out themselves. The feedback has been positive and it’s one of those things you hope you never do need but when you do need it you are glad it’s here.”

Barb Teichroeb is more than willing to help STARS. “I’ll be eternally grateful to STARS for what they did for our family because I wouldn’t have my daughter today if it wasn’t for STARS. They were asking for volunteers to work at Ag Days and I’m more than happy to give up some time to give back.”