Morden Curls For The Pembina Valley Humane Society

In total 16 teams took part in an open funspiel Saturday, raising funds for the Pembina Valley Humane Society (PVHS).

Teams met at the Morden Curling Club for the Giant Tiger Curl for Critters, with a chance to enter raffles, draws, and a shot at the Critter Cup.

PVHS' Megan Rogers says the many fundraisers they have over the year are essential in keeping the shelter's doors open and providing care to animals.

"The Humane Society doors are open all year long, that means animals are coming in all year long. We always need to be fundraising so we can provide them with the medical care they need."

Rogers explains they advocate responsible pet ownership and raise awareness around pet overpopulation; all animals that go through the shelter are spayed, neutered, and vaccinated.

After the recent completion of the shelter's renovations, Rogers says things are going well. However, the number of cats coming through the shelter has been increasing.

"We've got some fresh paint on the walls, concrete-cinderblock walls between the dog kennels, which will be much more sustainable for us in the long run. We've got a lot of dogs in-house right now that are waiting for homes and we are stacked full of cats."

The shelter held a Black-Friday sale with 50 percent-off cat adoption fees, though only a few were adopted. Rogers says if anyone is looking for a new cat for their family they are welcome to come visit their animals at the shelter at any time.

Teams were also encouraged to dress up with a prize for best costume. Two of the teams included the Cat's Pajamas and Chico and the Bandits.