Morden Investing $600,000 In Recreation

The City of Morden will be allocating more than half a million dollars towards building new sports fields in 2019.

The new fields will be located on a 40 acre parcel of land located in the city's northwest end. While planning is still underway, the project may include a soccer field.

"We've had that property for a number of years but it always comes down to having the money," said Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe.

Wiebe said council feels they have the money to make this happen in 2018, and added at the present time they're still working on what the area will look like.

"I can see it taking a good portion of the summer to get done and then you have to wait for the grass to grow," said Wiebe.

He noted it's their goal to have the project completed and functional by the spring of 2019.