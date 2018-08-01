Morden Keeping A Watchful Eye Out For Emerald Ash Borer

Though there are no signs of adult emerald ash borer (EAB) in the local ash tree population, it remains an 'all hands on deck' situation to prevent the invasive species from getting to the Pembina Valley.

Some may notice green traps scattered around the Morden area; City of Morden Parks and Urban Forestry Manager, Shawn Dias says it's part of an ash strategy and monitoring program through the Manitoba Government and Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

"We have combined and put out nine traps in our community, four from the City of Morden and five through CFIA," says Dias. "Traps were placed in the community in designated locations on ash trees to monitor for adult EAB insects."

The traps are designed to be as attractive as possible to EAB says Dias. The green colour has been tested to be the most appealing to these insects, within the trap is leaf lure and pheromones. He adds they have recently performed an inspection with no adult EAB positively identified, and the ash strategy is planned to slow the spread of EAB as much as possible.

"There's a high percentage of ash trees in the province. With the EAB in the city of Winnipeg, we know the insect will travel probably through firewood."

EAB don't travel far themselves says Dias, which is why they've been working to increase public education awareness.

To help slow the spread Dias encourages people to burn their firewood where they buy or cut it.

Dias notes if a resident sees a trap on the ground to report it to the city of Morden and not to touch it.

The traps are covered in a sticky substance, though it is not toxic it can be unpleasant when trying to wash off.