Morden Police Release More Details On November 28th Incident

The new 2018 curbside pick-up schedule is available

Click for copy or check Facebook and Twitter. Hardcopies will be available soon

Details
Category: Local News

A 17-year-old male is facing charges after driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. on November 28th at the intersection of 1st St. and Thornhill St. in Morden.

Morden Police attended the scene and observed two vehicles with extensive damage.

Police spoke with one of the drivers, who was still in his vehicle unhurt, and didn't detect an odor of liquor but felt the driver was disoriented. The driver was speaking in a slow deliberate manner with mumbled speech.

Officers then asked the driver to step out of his vehicle. As he did so the individual needed to hold onto the car to remain standing and at this time officers smelled an odour of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

When officers attempted to administer a Standard Field Sobriety Test the individual became uncooperative and belligerent with police. He eventually completed the tests, but failed.

At this time the driver was arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug, though the accused continued to be uncooperative.

Upon a search of the suspect a quantity of Shatter, a marijuana derivative, was found in his jacket. Morden Police called in their Drug Recognition Expert to conduct further testing and again the driver refused to comply.

As a result, the male was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle by Drug, Refusing a Drug Recognition Expert Demand, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Disobey Traffic Control Device, Red Light.

He will appear in Morden Provincial Court in January.

Below is the Morden Police Report for November 27 - December 1:


November 27th, 2017

While investigating an unrelated incident, police attended a residence in Morden and discovered a male inside that had a Warrant out for his arrest by Morden Police Service for 7 counts of Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card and 2 counts from Winnipeg. The 28-year-old male from Winnipeg also had two Warrants for Arrest held by the Winnipeg Police Service for Fraudulently Personate Another Person to Avoid Arrest and Fail to Comply with Conditions of a Recognizance. A second 55-year-old male from Morden inside the residence, was on an order to have no contact with the first male. He is charged with Breach of Undertaking and both individuals were arrested and released on Promises to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in January 2018. The male with Warrants from Winnipeg was released on a Winnipeg Provincial Court date in January as well.

November 28th, 2017

Police received a call from Probation Services of an individual at their office who had a Warrant out for their arrest. Police attended and arrested a 17-year-old female from Winkler for Failing to Comply with a Probation Order by not reporting to Probations by a specified date. The individual was released on a Promise to Appear in Morden Provincial Court in January.

November 28th, 2017

Police were called to a local business in Morden around 6:30 pm regarding a male that was in the bathroom using drugs. The suspect had since left the business with no shoes. Police attended the area and received a second dispatch of the male now outside a different business in Morden. The male was heavily intoxicated by a drug, very unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. Police arrested the individual under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act. The 20-year-old male was lodged in cells and released when sober without charges.

December 1st, 2017

Received a call at 9:40 am from an off duty officer who was at Home Hardware in Morden and observed a male and female together, known to be on an order not to have any contact or communication with each other. Police attended and arrested both individuals. The female had two Warrants for Arrest for Fail to Attend Court and for Fail to Comply with Recognizance Conditions as well as being on conditions not to have any contact or communication with the male suspect in this case. The male had been released by the courts on a Recognizance with conditions to have no contact or communication with the female and is on a Probation Order to have no contact or communication with the same female. The 30-year-old male and the 31-year-old female were both remanded into custody and transported to Winnipeg. They both remain in custody awaiting their next court appearance.

December 1st, 2017

Police were on general patrol when they observed a vehicle in the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot with no front license plate. A check with police dispatch indicated the vehicle registration was inactive. Several minutes later, the vehicle moved and was observed travelling west on North Railway Street. The vehicle was stopped and the male driver advised that the vehicle was not registered and he did not have a driver’s license. Police spoke with the female passenger who had a purse on her lap that appeared to be very full. The female passenger in the vehicle was recognized as the suspect from a previous theft at Shoppers Drug Mart in Morden. Police observed some items in the back seat that the passenger was trying to conceal. When questioned, the driver and passenger were giving inconsistent answers for explanations as to why they were in Morden and where they had been. The female produced receipts for very small purchases in Winkler, but were inconsistent with the products seen within the vehicle. Police determined that the couple was staying in Winkler and a large inventory of items, also believed to be stolen, was located inside a hotel room. All items were seized and police are continuing their investigation.

The new 2018 curbside pick-up schedule is available

Click for copy or check Facebook and Twitter. Hardcopies will be available soon

More Local News

Ewen Says Councillors Should Feel Safe In The Workplace

The Mayor for Ritchot says municipal officials from across the province have sent a clear message that disrespect towards council members will not be tolerated. Association of Manitoba Municipalities…

Lobby Group Feels Province Will End Night Hunting

A group in Western Manitoba feels it is making progress as it tries to get the Province of Manitoba to ban night hunting. For more than a year the group representing municipalities from across…

Pembina Valley Officials Hope to Reach Regional Solution to Pot Legislation

The clock is ticking for municipal leaders to take a stance on the impending legalization of marijuana. Officials were left scrambling last week after the Government of Manitoba said municipalities…

Surprise Donor Accelerates Winkler Pool Renovations

A major donor is fast-tracking construction at the Winkler Aquatic Centre. Rosenort Credit Union recently presented the city with $40,000 to open the pool's new meal and concession stand. The…

Debit Card Thief Caught Thanks To Video Surveillance

A 17-year-old Winkler male is facing charges after stealing a debit card. On November 27, Winkler Police received a complaint of a stolen debit card that had been used for three unauthorized…

Power Restored in the Southeast

Power was restored late Monday night to about five thousand Manitoba Hydro customers in southeast Manitoba. According to the Crown Corporation's Twitter page customers in St. Pierre, St. Malo, St.…

Morden Physiotherapists Grow Moustaches For Men's Health Awareness Month

Morden Physiotherapy has raised $1,484 for South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR). The clinic raised money through online donations as well as a collection jar at the front desk. People were able to…

RCMP Debunk Roland Stalker Rumour

RCMP say there's no evidence of a man stalking children in the Roland area. A post on Facebook recently warned of a potential stalker approaching youth in Roland. The post on Facebook Sunday night…

Morden Police Release More Details On November 28th Incident

A 17-year-old male is facing charges after driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. on November 28th at…

Moderate Flood Risk For Spring 2018 Province Warns

The Province of Manitoba is predicting moderate flooding this spring, based on early data collected for the 2017 Fall Conditions Report. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today soil…

Support Remains Strong For La Salle/Redboine Conservation District

Member municipalities of the La Salle/Redboine Conservation District are getting brought up to speed on how the past year has gone for the organization. Plans for 2018 are also being discussed as…

Morden Curls For The Pembina Valley Humane Society

In total 16 teams took part in an open funspiel Saturday, raising funds for the Pembina Valley Humane Society (PVHS). Teams met at the Morden Curling Club for the Giant Tiger Curl for Critters, with…

'From Everywhere to Bethlehem': Winkler's Live Nativity Scene

Over the weekend people gathered at the Winkler park to experience a live nativity scene. Organizer Cindy Toews said two churches were involved this year. "From Everywhere to Bethlehem is a…

UPDATED: Four Men In Custody After Winkler Meth Busts

Winkler Police say a total of four men are in custody after arrests made over the weekend in a successful meth trafficking investigation. Police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Southview…

Morden Police Answer British Counterpart's Moustache Challenge

A unique relationship between a pair of police services helped raise awareness for men's health during November. The Morden Police Service was challenged to a 'grow off' according to Constable Jeff…

Buhler-Farm King Second In Manitoba To Be SAFE Work Certified

Buhler-Farm King in Morden recently became the second business in the Province of Manitoba to be Made SAFE work certified. "Those companies that are involved in safety programs, and more so if they…

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted

A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…

UFC Champion, International Speaker Inspire Winkler Leaders And Athletes

World-renowned UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and top performance coach Ben Newman inspired hundreds of athletes and business leaders in Winkler this week. The event was organized by Kurtis Fox, Coach at…

Enjoy Your Christmas Tree Safely

Freshness is best when choosing a real Christmas tree, not just for the added beauty and smell of fresh pine, but also to lower the risk of fire. To keep your tree fresh, cutting at least 2 inches…

The Origin Of A Unique Cookbook

Steinbach city councillor Jac Siemens has shared a story about the unique history of a cookbook called the Mennonite Treasury of Recipes which was launched in Steinbach in 1961. It was Siemens' turn…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Charitable Habits Are Passed Down Generationally, Research Suggests

Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police

Mild Start, Cold End To Winter Expected

RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips

Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employers Award In Manitoba

Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End

NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO)

Province Closes Gretna Reception Centre

Police Seeking Info In Restaurant B&E

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up

Winnipeg Councillors Support Winkler In Taking Back Speed Limit Control

House Being Transported On HWY 201

UPDATE: No Charges Laid In Rollover South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us"

Morden Gets Strong Support For Resolution

Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub

Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000

Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY)

Local News Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login