Morden Police Respond To Hit-And-Run, Lay Charges

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Morden Police attended the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Mountain Street and Thornhill on August 11.

The boat and trailer that the victim was pulling with their vehicle sustained some scrapes.

Police located the suspect, with the help of witness descriptions, at his residence and he was charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

 

Morden Police followed up with a call reporting a domestic dispute at 7:55 a.m. on August 11.

The service attended the residence, where they determined that one of the two parties was intoxicated and started an argument.

Police confirmed that no assaults had taken place. They mediated the situation until one of the parties left for work.

 

Meanwhile, the service is searching for a roll of coins amounting to more than $100.

The service received a report on August 6 about a theft from a vehicle that occurred between 11 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m. that morning.

The vehicle was unlocked, sitting on the owner's driveway. The coins had been stolen from inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Morden Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

 

On August 12, the service received an emergency call of a Break and Enter in progress to a residence.

Police learned that an ex-boyfriend had broke into the residence and assaulted the female victim, while children were also inside the home.

By the time police had arrived, the suspect had left. Police were familiar with the 36-year-old male Morden resident and patrolled the area.

Upon seeing the police cruiser, the suspect fled. After a brief foot pursuit the suspect was taken into custody and released on a Promise to Appear for Break and Enter, and Domestic Assault court date in September.

More Local News

No Injuries Sustained In Sunday's Two-Vehicle Collision Near Letellier

An 88-year-old woman from Emerson has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for proceeding before safe to do so. RCMP report on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. the woman was travelling westbound on PR…

WWI History Comes Alive So We Shall Never Forget

August 12th saw history in the making. The Manitoba World War I Museum, which features a wide variety of exhibits and demonstrations, hosted the 5th Annual Heritage Day commemorating the Centennial…

Long-Time Morden Councillor Won't Run For Fourth Term

After 12 years of service, long-time Morden Councillor Alex Fedorchuk has announced he won't be running in this fall's election. Looking back on his three terms, he recalls a complete change-over…

Pembina Threshermen's Museum Celebrates 50 Years of Preserving Pioneer Past

The Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM) turned 50 years old this week and held a special event Monday to recognize a half-century of preserving the region's Pioneer past. "We want to honour our…

Health Canada Warns Buyers Of Second-Hand Baby Products, Baby Walkers Ban

While buying second-hand items could save you money, Health Canada also warns your garage sale gems also come with a risk, especially when it comes to products made for children. Product Safety…

Ag Operator Program in the Works at Assiniboine Community College

Assiniboine Community College is looking to add an ag operator program to its list of offerings. While a definitive start date has not yet been set, the school has been in communication with farm…

Morden Police Respond To Hit-And-Run, Lay Charges

Morden Police attended the scene of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Mountain Street and Thornhill on August 11. The boat and trailer that the victim was pulling with their vehicle sustained some…

Harvest Festival A Success Despite Extreme Heat (VIDEO)

Scorching heat with daytime highs of up to 39 C couldn't put a damper on another successful Winkler Harvest Festival this weekend. Due to the heat, Shannon Loewen, the Co-Director of the Harvest…

Pembina Valley Swelters in Record Breaking Heat Sunday

Southern Manitoba went into the weekend expecting record setting daytime temperatures, and the weather delivered on that expectation with new marks set in several communities across the Pembina…

Mini Library Idea Catching On In Winkler

As a gift for their 50th wedding anniversary last year, Al and Ruth Ens received a mini library. With enthusiasm, the Ens' consulted with and were encouraged by the city to put up and stock the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login