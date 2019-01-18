2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

Adding a little more fun this winter, the skating path on Lake Minnewasta is open once again.

Last year, Morden resident Dave Penner used his truck to clear the snow off the lake to form a 3.5 km trail. This year, employees from Capital Landscaping and their friends decided to continue in Penner's footsteps.

The Morden Fire Department has also teamed up to become a part of this group endeavour, providing the equipment to flood the rink, but the Capital Landscaping group is taking charge of this initiative, says Fire Chief Andy Thiessen.

Though the path won't be as long as last year's due to the ice's rough surface, Thiessen says there is a short loop, an open area near the beach, along with some other options.

"What I didn't realize until I went there later on is, there's an excellent tobogganing hill, the fellas got a little creative and also created a luge run."

Thiessen says creating the hill was to provide more options for kids, but adults have also been participating.

He adds it's exciting to see people enjoying their winter, and as long as there's good ice, the fire department will be happy to help out making the path.

