More Support Coming for Plum Coulee's Active Living Centre

The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre is getting a financial boost from the province. The facility officially opened to the public in May of this year.

Centre spokesperson June Letkeman says they were successful in their application for a Community Places Grant.

"We applied for a $20,000 grant, and we got it. We specifically asked for the money so we could build a dividing wall in our new age friendly facility in order to make it useable for two different functions, such as meetings or exercise classes."

This is the second Community Places Grant that the organization has received for the Active Living Centre.

"The province has been very supportive and we're very, very grateful for that."

Fundraising efforts for the building have been a huge success, generating about 420-thousand dollars which has allowed the group to pay for the project in full.

"Plus we've had a lot of rentals and nothing but compliments, so don't think it could get any better that," she said.