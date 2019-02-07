The mayor of Morris is growing frustrated over the lack of information flowing from the province in regards to the flood-proofing of Highway 75.

Scott Crick says he's hopeful they'll see more progress on the project this summer, but he's not sure, because the province isn't saying much about it.

"When we were at the AMM meeting we asked the government for the status of the project, but we did not receive an answer. We have sent letters to the minister's office, but we have not received an answer. So, we're patiently waiting for someone from the Ministry of Infrastructure to let us know what the plan and timeline are going forward."

In 2018, new concrete lanes were poured along Highway 75 northbound just south of the new Plum River bridge including two entrances at the north and south end of St. Jean.

That leaves a stretch of northbound highway from St. Jean to Morris that needs to be raised and repaved along with some modifications to the Morris dike.

A spokesperson with Manitoba Infrastructure indicated late last fall that the total completion of paving Highway 75 northbound lanes is on schedule for fall 2020.