Neubergthal and Winkler Farms Featured In New Documentary

After about two years of hard work and personal investments, Katharina Stieffenhofer has completed her documentary called 'From Seed To Seed'.

"I am an independent documentary film maker, but only when I feel very strongly compelled to get a message out to a wider audience," said Stieffenhofer.

The rest of the time she works in the local film industry in the art department.

"I grew up on a small-scale mixed farm in Germany, my parents immigrated to Canada in the late 70's and became successful grain farmers on a farm between Sperling and Brunkild," she said.

"I have a long standing interest in growing healthy food, but also in having a healthy environment and healthy community to go along with that," Stieffenhofer explained.

The inspiration for the film started in 2008 with a course led by Dr. Martin Entz, Dept. of Plant Science, University of Manitoba, titled “Organic Crop Production On The Prairies”. Stieffenhofer later met Terry Mierau at Ian N. Morrison Research Farm, University of Manitoba, in Carman, where he was one of the presenters of Martin Entz’s Participatory Plant Breeding program. Terry talked about breeding potatoes that liked to follow pigs on his farm as part of the program.
 
"He was funny, informative and authentic, and I thought well if I ever do a documentary about this topic... he would be the best candidate."

Terry Mierau and Monique Scholte, and their small-scale farm in Neubergthal, ended up becoming the 'heart and soul' of the film.

seed 2Terry Mierau and Monique Scholte of Neubergthal, along with their children, are featured in the documentary

In February 2016, Stieffenhofer went to the Prairie Organic Conference at the University of Manitoba that was packed past capacity. Many conventional farmers were present as well, she noted.

Afterwards, Stieffenhofer felt compelled to “tell the World” about the interest and momentum in organic agriculture taking place in Manitoba, with UofM's Martin Entz being the leading organic agriculture scientist in Canada and beyond.

"That's what prompted me to start making this film," she said, referring to the conference.

The aim of the documentary is to demonstrate ecological/organic agricultural systems and ideas that are already in practice on various scales right here in Manitoba and to provide a Canadian perspective on this global social movement toward true sustainability.   

"It's a hopeful story about farmers and scientists working together to regenerate the land, agriculture and communities, for a healthier future for all of us," said Stieffenhofer.

Stieffenhofer has respect and appreciation for all farmers, no matter the practice or scale. She knows there is a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill necessary to farm.

"Not to mention the tremendous investment in land, equipment and input, versus the risks posed by weather and uncertain prices and markets."

"Farmers grow our food and they are the stewards of our land," Stieffenhofer said. "I want to celebrate that and what farmers do for us."

The film is also about blending cutting edge science with age old traditions when it comes to ecological/organic agriculture and to addressing Climate Change.
 
"For example, Poplar Grove / Kroeker Farms, they're working with Dr. Martin Entz on these innovative approaches to soil fertility where they're growing 2-3 green manures back to back in one season, and they're supplementing with composted manure," explained Stieffenhofer.

"They're working with Dr. Martin Entz and his team to optimize the biomass and nutrient content to improve soil health and disease resistance, while storing carbon from the atmosphere in the soil."

The documentary also talks about seed selection and building resilience toward climate change and more extreme weather conditions.

"Working with scientists who provide the crosses, the seed crosses, and then farmers making the selections for their soil conditions, climate, and personal preference via the Farmer Participatory Plant Breeding Program. That is revolutionary and it originates right here," said Stieffenhofer.

Heavily featured are Terry Mierau and Monique Scholte, the small scale mixed farmers, who include animals in their practice. However, a variety of other farms of different scales and practices are portrayed as well.

seed 3The farmers in Neubergthal include animals in their farming practice

"On the other end of scale is Poplar Grove Kroeker Farms, the largest conventional vegetable farm, potato farm, in Manitoba and probably beyond," said Stieffenhofer.

Stieffenhofer also hopes to generate a greater understanding and appreciation of the complex and long-term strategies required for organic farming systems and why organic products cost a bit more.

"It's just so much more difficult to do," she said. "It's just more labour intensive and involves greater risk."

The film also touches on the motivation for the reduction of chemical agricultural inputs because of their probable negative effects on human and soil health.  

Stieffenhofer’s film is research-based and it is informed by scientists such as Dr. Martin Entz and his team and their work with farmers and at the Glenlea & Carman Research Stations, as well as Dr. Ian Mauro, Dept. of Geography, University of Winnipeg and the Prairie Climate Centre, and Dr. Vandana Shiva, an Indian scholar and environmental activist.

"There's always more to learn, I am a life-long learner," she said. "As farmers do, you know, we have to continually educate ourselves to keep up with the new developments."

The film making process took about 2 years, said Stieffenhofer. She worked with a small, professional and dedicated team and mainly self-funded the cost of production.

"I had 70 film days, which is a crazy amount of material and I ended up with 2.5 hours of a rough-cut," Stieffenhofer explained. "We cut a whole hour from that great and important footage, and each cut was painful but it had to be done to get it to a watchable length of 87 minutes."

The process was also very expensive. Stieffenhofer found it impossible to rent camera equipment every time farm processes were happening, so she ended up purchasing her own high-quality equipment and paid her film team professional rates.

Stieffenhofer’s hope for the film is to raise awareness and to increase public and political support for the expansion of ecological/organic agriculture and research.

As for future plans, Stieffenhofer says she will now focus her time and resources on promoting and distributing the film. Getting back to normal activities such as reconnecting with family and friends is also a priority.

In November, 'From Seed To Seed' had an invitational screening event at the Park Theatre in Winnipeg for the film’s participants, crew, contributors, family and friends, which attracted a wide-ranging audience. In attendance was Ag Critic and Fort Garry-Riverview MLA James Allum, as well as Seven Oaks School Division Superintendent Brian O'Leary. The screening was followed by a dynamic Q & A with all of the participating farmers.  

The film is not yet available for purchase, but it will be shown at events that will be announced on the documentary's website or facebook page. One possible event, Stieffenhofer said, is the upcoming 2018 Prairie Organic Conference: Think Whole Farm, Feb. 23 – 24, at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

'From Seed To Seed' also has a trailer that can be viewed anytime online.

seed 4Producer and director Katharina Stieffenhofer and cinematographer Bryan Sanders, along with Brandon area organic farmers Ian and Zach Grossart, who are also featured in the film

