New Altona Area EDO Eager To Get Started

The economic development officer for the SEED group intends to hit the ground running when she takes over her new position next week.

Stephanie Harris will begin her new job as E-D-O for SEED on Monday, August 27.

"Right now the first priority is getting a strategic plan in place. We are in the process of finding the right facilitators to help with that plan," said Harris.

SEED stands for Supporting Entrepreneurs through Economic Development, and was formed this year as a joint venture between local business leaders and the municipalities of Altona and Rhineland.

The mandate of the organization is to stimulate the local economy and support the creation, expansion, retention and attraction of local business.

"We're pretty excited about the hire," said Brad Iverson, Chairperson for the SEED group. "It's a significant responsibility and we're thrilled that, after an extensive search, we are able to bring Stephanie onboard."

Harris is currently the manager of the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce and has helped grow the organization's membership since taking over the position in 2016.

She feels well suited for her new new job.

"I have a lot of experience, both in business and politics. I have a background in law and a great relationship that I have built with our business community. I am extremely passionate about our business community and the community overall, and I think I bring that passion to the table," she said.

Harris' impending move out of the Chamber office will create a vacancy in the organization.

She says the manager position has already been posted, and some resumes have already started to come in. The deadline to submit applications for the job will close on Wednesday, September 5.

Harris will provide the Chamber with ongoing support to help train, mentor and ensure the organization's mandate continues until the new manager is ready.