New Girls Hockey Program Coming To Winkler

More girls will be able to play hockey in Winkler this fall.

Dwain Bergen, the Pembina Valley Female Hockey Director, says they'll be hosting Atom and Novice teams in Winkler, and will also give an opportunity for female Bantam players to play on a team within the Pembina Valley.

Bergen explains the numbers for female players have been on the low side in the area for a few years.

A meeting for parents was held last weekend to learn more about starting a league for girls. One of the major points brought up during the info night was, by having these teams available for younger ages, female players will have a greater chance of pursuing a career in hockey beyond the university or college level.

"Trying to get the word out there and promote it, just so everyone knows there is this opportunity for them to play," says Bergen, touching on the fact there is still some unsurety about how many will sign up.

Addie Miles, the Director of Female Player Development at The Rink Player Development centre in Winnipeg, works strictly with female players, aiding in working on the skills for players from younger age groups to 65 years and up.

Miles explains there are major differences between when girls play on co-ed teams versus when they play on an all-girls team.

"Girls, when they're competing against each other, they work just as hard as boys," says Miles. She also describes how the girls will come out of their shell on an all-girls team, asking questions, and interacting on a higher level.

Bergen notes future will be bright and hopes that girls hockey will be seen on the same level as boys hockey.