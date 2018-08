An 88-year-old woman from Emerson has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act for proceeding before safe to do so.

RCMP report on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. the woman was travelling westbound on PR 201 and came to a stop at the intersection. She proceeded through the intersection at Highway 75, and struck a northbound pickup truck, driven by a 48-year-old female from Winnipeg.

No injuries were sustained.