Oh Happy Day Splash Park Sees Successful First Year

Oh Happy Day Splash Park in Morris turned one year old this week, and has garnered positive attention from the public since it first opened, says Melanie Friesen, the former pool manager who worked closely with the project.

The facility had been open for only a few weeks last year which did not give the community much time to break it in. But given this year's hot summer, Friesen says the park has been a busy place.

"Everything has gone really smooth, we haven't really had any major issues. It's run actually really wonderful and it was wonderful to have a really hot year for that," Friesen said.

She says one drawing point has been the external fence and gate that allows splash park users to enter the facility from outside rather than walking through the pool building.

"It's still connected to the pool area as well so that people can go through the pool section at specific times, and by keeping it open for the public to go in from the outside has increased the positivity ... because people are really happy they can go in from outside of the pool building but they can also come in and use the facilities here," she said.

In September the facility plans to install a brick pathway made up of sponsored bricks that community members have purchased as part of a fundraiser and can engrave their name or business logo.

The splash park is expected to remain open until mid-September, depending on weather conditions.