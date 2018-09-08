Osterwick Youth Band Together To Improve Outdoor Rink

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Instead of waiting for adults to fix the dilapidated warming shack at the local ice rink, teens in Osterwick took the initiative.

"It was in very poor condition and a group of teenagers in the area figured we use it a lot and decided to raise the money to rebuild it for the next winter," local resident Makaela Warkentin explains. The youth organized a fundraiser, Movie Night In Osterwick, August 31.

Warkentin says the rink is a focal point for the small community, noting some spend their entire winter at the rink. The idea to help rebuild the shack with a fundraiser was sparked by a group of students on the school bus earlier this year.

rink5Approximately 150 people attended the fundraiser last weekend

She explains running a fundraiser was an eye-opening experience, "we learned lots of new things like licensing movies and the cost of food." The youth also contacted local businesses for sponsorship.

The event took place at the arena and featured an outdoor movie, Bolt, as well as snacks and a kids carnival. In total 150 people attended, raising $3,800 which will cover the cost of the warming shack. Warkentin notes a number of businesses have also come forward to donate time and materials to construct the shack before winter.

rink1The event's team of volunteers

