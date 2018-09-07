Pembina Valley Humane Society Receives Financial Boost From Recycling

Recycling helped give the Pembina Valley Humane Society a financial boost. This past fiscal year, five cents from every recycling tipping MWM Environmental did in Morden went to PVHS, raising a total of $1,545

Larry Klein, a sales representative with MWM says the work the PVHS does looking after animals in the community is a must. MWM also provides their services to the shelter free of charge, which also happens to be their neighbours in Morden.

Summer was a busy and challenging season for the shelter, says Shelter Manager Dave Bone, and the donation will go a long way.

"Every supporter, every business, every donater is important to us. Having our next door neighbour being that generous, we're the neighbour with the loud barking dog and how many times do you want to give them money? They're fantastic; they're fantastic neighbours, [a] fantastic group of people, who serve our community as well. "

As the shelter prepares for fall, the biggest challenge they face is finding enough volunteers to staff all the chore shifts.

Bone says students are heading back to school and may want a less busy schedule. For students that are interested Bone notes that they can get credit through their school by volunteering.

Bone hopes to see a new group of volunteers come in to help with chore shifts or with their fundraising committee. Those who are interested can contact the PVHS.

Currently the PVHS has 50 animals in their care, around a dozen are in foster care or on a waiting list.