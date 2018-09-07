Pembina Valley Humane Society Receives Financial Boost From Recycling

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Recycling helped give the Pembina Valley Humane Society a financial boost. This past fiscal year, five cents from every recycling tipping MWM Environmental did in Morden went to PVHS, raising a total of $1,545

Larry Klein, a sales representative with MWM says the work the PVHS does looking after animals in the community is a must. MWM also provides their services to the shelter free of charge, which also happens to be their neighbours in Morden.

Summer was a busy and challenging season for the shelter, says Shelter Manager Dave Bone, and the donation will go a long way.

"Every supporter, every business, every donater is important to us. Having our next door neighbour being that generous, we're the neighbour with the loud barking dog and how many times do you want to give them money? They're fantastic; they're fantastic neighbours, [a] fantastic group of people, who serve our community as well. "

As the shelter prepares for fall, the biggest challenge they face is finding enough volunteers to staff all the chore shifts.

Bone says students are heading back to school and may want a less busy schedule. For students that are interested Bone notes that they can get credit through their school by volunteering.

Bone hopes to see a new group of volunteers come in to help with chore shifts or with their fundraising committee. Those who are interested can contact the PVHS.

PVHSDonation Tail 1Currently the PVHS has 50 animals in their care, around a dozen are in foster care or on a waiting list.

More Local News

New Bill Could Mean Financial Boost For Conservation Districts

A new act has passed in Manitoba and will mean changes are on the horizon for conservation districts across the province. Manager of the Pembina Valley Conservation District Cliff Greenfield says the…

Altona Police Believe Petty Thefts Linked to Growing Meth Problem

The Altona Police Service is joining other Manitoba law enforcement agencies in reporting a growing increase in meth-related crime. This summer alone, petty thefts in Altona jumped nearly 100 per…

Winkler Resident Earns Coveted International Bodybuilding Pro Status

Kim Derksen has achieved the coveted IFBB pro status. Among bodybuilders, the IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) pro card is one of the highest achievements. To go pro, a bodybuilder…

MB Communities in Bloom Celebrates Lasting Legacy in Morris This Week

Manitoba Communities in Bloom is celebrating its 20th anniversary during its annual conference Friday and Saturday in Morris. Don Budinsky, organization president, said the program has had a lasting…

Pembina Valley Humane Society Receives Financial Boost From Recycling

Recycling helped give the Pembina Valley Humane Society a financial boost. This past fiscal year, five cents from every recycling tipping MWM Environmental did in Morden went to PVHS, raising a total…

St. Joseph Wind Farm Propelling Manitoba's Renewable Energy Future Forward

Driving past the community of St. Joseph, blinking red lights coat the horizon like fireflies glittering in the sky. Off-white blades attached to stems, stretching 80 metres above ground, turn with…

Harvest Activity Moves Swiftly This Summer

A Morris area farmer says the dry conditions have allowed harvest activity to move quickly this year. Art Enns planted wheat, oats, canola and soybeans and says most of the cereals have be cleaned…

Two-Vehicle Collision On Highway 32 Results In Hefty Fine (VIDEO)

Morden RCMP received a call concerning a two-vehicle collision at 6:52 pm Wednesday, at the intersection of PTH 32 and Road 9 North. A motorcycle was travelling northbound when a car turned eastbound…

Father-Son Team Raising Money For STARS In Memory Of Brad Wall

James Wall and his son Cody are travelling to a remote island in Manitoba today to raise money for STARS Air Ambulance. The STARS Rescue on the Island event raises money to keep the emergency…

Water Leak Forces Temporary Closure of Altona YFC; The Station

The Youth for Christ program in Altona is left without home following a long-weekend water break at its 1st St. NW facility. Marty Falk, co-director at The Station, said he discovered the leak when…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login