Piwniuk Gets Nod For Conservatives In Turtle Mountain

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Progressive Conservatives continue to prepare for the next provincial election, and Wednesday evening in Boissevain party faithful turned out to hear from Premier Brian Pallister.

The Conservatives were holding their founding and nomination meeting for the newly formed Turtle Mountain Constituency. The new boundaries and constituencies are in place for the next election in 2020. Turtle Mountain runs from the Saskatchewan border east to the Manitou area, and from Highway #2 down to the U.S. border.

Pallister says the government continues to work at improving the province’s financial picture, reducing debt and getting back to a balanced budget. “To do that we need good people in government and that’s why Doyle Piwniuk, MLA for Arthur-Virden, should continue on because he’s doing a great job of representing the people. With the new boundaries it’s important he gets nominated early so he has a chance to go out the new areas and meet the people. We are proud of the work he has done and for their support people of the area have given him and his family.”

Doyle Piwniuk’s Arthur-Virden Constituency disappears with the call of the next election, but he looks forward to running for a seat in Turtle Mountain to represent the people of Southern Manitoba.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the new people in Turtle Mountain. That’s the one thing about when I ran for MLA is I like meeting and working for the people, and having a voice for the southwest part of the province.”

Killarney-Turtle Mountain Mayor Rick Pauls questions the Conservatives timing and procedures, because he felt it was slanted towards the incumbents, and didn’t give anyone thinking of running for the nomination a fair chance. Premier Brian Pallister defended his party’s process, and said everything is being done by the book.

“There’s always concerns that people may have, but the fact is we are following the rules and the constitution was developed by the members of the party. If the mayor or anyone else doesn’t like it they are welcome to join the party, and bring forward proposals for change. In the meantime, we are going to follow the rules that were laid down by the members of the party, and that’s what we are doing to a tee now.”

When Turtle Mountain becomes a constituency Doyle Piwniuk, who lives in Virden, will live outside the constituency. He was asked if he would consider moving to a community in Turtle Mountain.

“The first thing I have to do is win the election and then we’d have to sit down and discuss what our plans are as a family. I know my kids will be going to university by the time the next election comes up and there are options out there and we are looking at all those different options.”

Piwniuk said no matter where he lives the campaign is underway.

Turtle Mountain’s nomination in Boissevain was the fifth meeting for the Conservatives. Premier Pallister says they have 52 more to go and they hope to get those done over the next weeks and months.

More Local News

Local Organization Helping Support School in The Congo

Hope for All Nations Developments and Sustainability (HANDS Canada) is a local charity organization that sends support to a Kindergarten to grade six school in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They…

Physio Service Opens In Winkler To Meet Increasing Demand

Winkler officially said hello to a new physiotherapy clinic, with the grand opening of Red River Physiotherapy and Wellness Centre. Red River Physio, currently has two other locations, one in St.…

First-Aid Knowledge Beneficial To Anyone

Disaster can strike at a moments notice; however, someone can have the skills to be prepared in the case of an emergency. Gaining knowledge in first-aid is not something you forget, says Regional…

Be Prepared For Cold Weather

With southern Manitoba experiencing the coldest stretch of winter thus far, a Meteorologist is warning all of us to be extra careful when heading out in these conditions. Natalie Hasell with…

Kelvin Goertzen Nominated To Represent PCs In Next Election

The Steinbach Progressive Conservative Association has named Kelvin Goertzen its candidate in the next provincial election. The Association made it official at a nomination meeting Tuesday in…

The Bunker In Winkler Seeing Accelerated Growth

The Bunker in Winkler now reaches youth every weeknight. "It's something we've been envisioning for a long time," Executive Director Kevin Hildebrand says. Programming runs every weekday from game…

GVC Students Giving Rwandan Students The Chance At Education

"We thought if we could help some people get an education, that can inspire others to help others as well." That was Garden Valley Colligate student Simran Sidhu, who along with staff and other…

Piwniuk Gets Nod For Conservatives In Turtle Mountain

The Progressive Conservatives continue to prepare for the next provincial election, and Wednesday evening in Boissevain party faithful turned out to hear from Premier Brian Pallister. The…

CFDC First Rural Museum To Receive Benefits Of Provincial Fund

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden is seeing the first returns of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program. Administered by The Winnipeg Foundation, the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program offers…

Deep Freeze, All Weekend Long

If you were planning on spending any time outside this weekend, you may want to postpone your plans. Environment Canada's Robyn Dyck tells us a ridge of high pressure from the north has brought an…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login