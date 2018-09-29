Playhouse Fundraiser Gives Habitat For Humanity $10k Boost

After visiting festivals and events all summer, and raising just under $10,000 as part of the raffle fundraiser, the Habitat For Humanity playhouse found its home. Crystal Heinrichs was the lucky winner of the colourful playhouse and decided to have it brought to her sister, Shannon Krahn's house in Winkler.

Heinrichs says the whole family was excited to have the playhouse, all while supporting a special cause. "I have some friends who are single moms, and I was a single mom myself for a while. I know that what Habitat For Humanity does for people is absolutely amazing and definitely helps those in need," she adds.

"My mom actually bought tickets for us because between the two of us we have four kids, so she wanted to win it for the grandkids. I just put my name on the ticket," says Heinrichs.

It was an easy win, but a tricky process of getting the playhouse into the backyard. First, the trailer had to reverse into the backyard while making a tight squeeze between a hydro pole at the edge of the yard and then navigating between Krahn's house and a tree. This left the trailer on the South side of the yard where a forklift was waiting to lift the playhouse. Although the playhouse was a bit rocky on the forklift, it managed to transfer it to the East side of the yard.

"We will have many many memories in it and that's very exciting for us. We're very thankful that Nana had thought that it was a good thing for the grandkids to play in, and really we can't believe that it's ours for our kids to play in," says Krahn.

Christina Falk of the Habitat For Humanity Winkler-Morden Chapter, was happy to see all the playhouse raffle tickets sold, considering the Habitat house can only be built once all the funds are raised. The estimated cost for one house is $180,000.

Falk says the idea for building a playhouse came up while thinking about what Habitat For Humanity does. "We're building houses, that's what we're about, so this seems to fit."

She adds, "We're not just helping one family, we're pulling everybody together to do it together, so that's why we decided to do it [the playhouse]. I think that's why we want to do it again because it really reflects what we're about."