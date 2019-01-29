UPDATE: Power Outages Leave Hundreds In The Dark During Cold Snap

UPDATE: Power has been restored in the Morden and RM of Stanley area.

Approximately 450 customers in and around Morden are without power this evening according to Manitoba Hydro.

Many have been without power since 5:00 p.m Tuesday. The cause has been determined to be equipment failure, with crews expected to restore hydro before 10:00 p.m.

With temperatures falling to -33 overnight, and windchill values of -45, a local hotel has offered to put up effected residents at cost for the night.

Days Inn Winkler is asking anyone without power to contact them for more information

The dangerous wind chill values are expected to remain in place over southern Manitoba tonight and Wednesday with gradual improvement beginning on Thursday.