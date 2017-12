Power Restored in the Southeast Power was restored late Monday night to about five thousand Manitoba Hydro customers in southeast Manitoba. According to the Crown Corporation's Twitter page customers in St. Pierre, St. Malo, St.…

Morden Physiotherapists Grow Moustaches For Men's Health Awareness Month Morden Physiotherapy has raised $1,484 for South Central Cancer Resource (SCCR). The clinic raised money through online donations as well as a collection jar at the front desk. People were able to…

RCMP Debunk Roland Stalker Rumour RCMP say there's no evidence of a man stalking children in the Roland area. A post on Facebook recently warned of a potential stalker approaching youth in Roland. The post on Facebook Sunday night…

Morden Police Release More Details On November 28th Incident A 17-year-old male is facing charges after driving while under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:30 p.m. on November 28th at…

Moderate Flood Risk For Spring 2018 Province Warns The Province of Manitoba is predicting moderate flooding this spring, based on early data collected for the 2017 Fall Conditions Report. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today soil…

Support Remains Strong For La Salle/Redboine Conservation District Member municipalities of the La Salle/Redboine Conservation District are getting brought up to speed on how the past year has gone for the organization. Plans for 2018 are also being discussed as…

Morden Curls For The Pembina Valley Humane Society In total 16 teams took part in an open funspiel Saturday, raising funds for the Pembina Valley Humane Society (PVHS). Teams met at the Morden Curling Club for the Giant Tiger Curl for Critters, with…

'From Everywhere to Bethlehem': Winkler's Live Nativity Scene Over the weekend people gathered at the Winkler park to experience a live nativity scene. Organizer Cindy Toews said two churches were involved this year. "From Everywhere to Bethlehem is a…

UPDATED: Four Men In Custody After Winkler Meth Busts Winkler Police say a total of four men are in custody after arrests made over the weekend in a successful meth trafficking investigation. Police conducted a search warrant at a residence on Southview…

Morden Police Answer British Counterpart's Moustache Challenge A unique relationship between a pair of police services helped raise awareness for men's health during November. The Morden Police Service was challenged to a 'grow off' according to Constable Jeff…

Buhler-Farm King Second In Manitoba To Be SAFE Work Certified Buhler-Farm King in Morden recently became the second business in the Province of Manitoba to be Made SAFE work certified. "Those companies that are involved in safety programs, and more so if they…

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…

UFC Champion, International Speaker Inspire Winkler Leaders And Athletes World-renowned UFC Champion Tyron Woodley and top performance coach Ben Newman inspired hundreds of athletes and business leaders in Winkler this week. The event was organized by Kurtis Fox, Coach at…

Enjoy Your Christmas Tree Safely Freshness is best when choosing a real Christmas tree, not just for the added beauty and smell of fresh pine, but also to lower the risk of fire. To keep your tree fresh, cutting at least 2 inches…