Prepare for Flu Season

Flu season is around the corner which means flu shots are going to be available throughout the province. Dr. Michael Routledge's the Medical Officer for Southern Health Sante Sud and explained why everyone should be getting their vaccines earlier rather than later.

"We are not in influenza season yet but that's why now's the time to get the vaccine," Routledge sates. "Often people wait to see what the flu season is like, but then as much as you can still get the vaccine, but where it really is effective is when you get it before the season begins."

The most vulnerable demographics include young children, the elderly, and those who are sick. Routledge notes everyone should get the flu shot, even if you are not part of the most vulnerable demographics.

For more information about where to receive your flu shot click here.