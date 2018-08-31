Prepare For Rain This Weekend

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A meteorologist with Environment Canada says it looks to be a typical long weekend forecast for southern Manitoba.

Natalie Hasell says there is a chance of rain every day this weekend except for Sunday. Highs will be between 24 and 26 degrees all weekend when the normal high for this time of year is 22 degrees.

"It looks like we have generally unsettled weather," says Hasell.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms both Friday and Monday. Hasell says Environment Canada is not expecting widespread large amounts of rain this weekend but reminds us that in thunderstorms you will typically receive 15 to 20 millimetres of rain.

"Many long weekends in southern Manitoba are characterized by some rain or showers or some kind of precipitation," notes Hasell. "So this one's not very different from other long weekends we've had."

Hasell says this is the same forecast for all of southern Manitoba, meaning if you are camping in the Whiteshell this weekend you will want to be prepared for rain.

Meanwhile, Hasell says we have reached the time of year when the chance of consecutive 30 degree days is very slim. She notes most models show the long-range forecast for next week will see daytime highs in the low to mid 20's. Most models are also showing no threat of frost for the next two weeks.

