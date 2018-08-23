Provencher MP In Halifax For Party Conference

Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk is in Halifax for the start of the Conservative Party's policy conference this weekend to prepare for the next federal election. Falk says he and his local team have been canvassing the constituency over the past week or so to get a feel for what voters would like the Conservatives to do. He tells us what they heard.

"There's a lot of frustration that we heard at the door in our area, things like the Liberal's attestation (requirement) on the Canada Summer Jobs program is something that bothers a lot of our constituents. The situation with the illegal migrants and the lack of a plan to deal with this influx is very frustrating. I think that was the top of mind for most people that we came to at the door and just the general direction that our country is going."

Falk looks forward to considerable discussion this weekend on matters like world trade, care for seniors and a pre-born child policy. He also expects the Conservatives will reinforce their commitment to supply management.

"We've previously stated that we're very committed to supply management. It is a system that has served Canadians very well, it serves our farmers very well, unlike our counterparts in the United States where the government continually subsidizes agriculture. The supply management system with dairy and poultry is a system that doesn't require any government subsidy, it's a system that's self-regulated and seems to work very well and ensures that we have the highest food quality in the world."

Meanwhile, Falk does not expect recent comments by Quebec Conservative MP Maxime Bernier will cause any problems at the conference. Bernier tweeted that Liberal policies have led to extreme multiculturalism in Canada which leads to ghettoes and tribes. Some people have labelled Bernier a racist but Falk disagrees.

"I know Max personally and have had several discussions with him and I think his point is that what we need is to have is orderly and planned immigration. Canada is the most welcoming country in the world when it comes to our immigration policies. And, what's been happening at our border, with our neighbours to the south, is a lack of a plan. It's a situation where there is no control and people are allowed to just come in unrestricted and we look after them. We've spent close to $300 million of Canadians' taxpayer dollars in providing living accommodations and health services to these illegal migrants and I think Maxime's concern is, we want to be a country that's opening and welcome but we want to do it in an orderly fashion. There's a right way to come to Canada and there's a wrong way and the wrong way is to come across the border illegally."

Falk says Bernier has a significant following of people who like his ideas and adds that's one of the beauties of the Conservative Party, that they can discuss a whole range of ideas that people have and do it in a civilized and democratic way and come up with a decision that the majority can agree on.P

More Local News

RM of Stuartburn Issues Fire Ban "You Can Lose Everything"

Due to this summer’s intense dryness, the RM of Stuartburn has just issued a fire ban. The ban has been in effect as of Wednesday morning. Stuartburn Reeve Jim Swidersky says the municipality has not…

Water Shortage In Blumenfeld, Hochfeld

Shorter showers and refraining from watering lawns are being asked of the nearly 250 customers of the Blumenfeld/Hochfeld Water Board. The board is asking users to cut water usage to the essentials…

Two-Vehicle Accident In Morris

The Morris Fire Department and EMS responded to a 2-vehicle accident this morning in the Town of Morris. Deputy Fire Chief Trevor Thiessen says the accident occurred at about 10:15 am. He adds a…

Morden's Roundabout Construction May Begin This Fall

After several years of planning the pieces for the improvement project in Morden are falling into place. Design for the estimated $1.7 million project is currently pegged at 95 percent complete. The…

Emerson Fire Chief Urges Caution After Responding To Several Grass Fires

The Municipality of Emerson-Franklin has not issued a burn ban yet. However, council may issue one if dry conditions continue, said Emerson Fire Chief Jeff French. "I think the chances will be very…

Province Renews Efforts to Keep Expired Medicine out of Environment

Province Renews Efforts to Keep Expired Medicine out of Environment An announcement was made Wednesday by the province about more responsibly ensuring toxins from medications don't hurt our…

Provencher MP In Halifax For Party Conference

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk is in Halifax for the start of the Conservative Party's policy conference this weekend to prepare for the next federal election. Falk says he and his local…

Dry Conditions Result In Fire Bans

Burn bans are once again popping up in the province, due to dry conditions. The RM of Montcalm, RM of Stuartburn, and RM of Dufferin have burn bans in effect. Small recreational fires in enclosed…

PTH 3 Under Construction

A 16 KM stretch of PTH 3 west of Morden is under construction from Colert Road, leading to the Minnewasta beach, to PTH 31. According to Kelvin Shuvera, the Director of Regional Operations for the…

St. Joseph Area Farmer Surprised By Crop Yields

A local farmer is pleasantly surprised by some of the yields his crops are getting despite the dry conditions this summer. Jake Heppner and his family manage a mixed farm operation in the St. Joseph…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login